Nagpur, Mar 5 major edible oil prices flared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up because of about five dollar per tonne hike in international edible oils in last sessions. Sharp rise in on NCDEX in soyabean oil and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oils also boosted sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined and rapeseed oils today shot up here on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Weak overseas supply also pushed up prices. * Linseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained steady in thin trading activity here. * Traders expect further rise in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local traders amid release of stock from stockists. No takers to soymeal and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,000-40,800 31,000-41,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,100-40,900 31,100-41,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 42,500-43,000 42,000-42,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 30,300-41,200 Amravati 100 30,500-40,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 30,500-41,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 30,000-41,900 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,500, Hingoli - 42,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,500, Malkapur - 41,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,900, Washim - 40,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 728 722 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 688 681 Cottonseed refined 710 730 Cottonseed solvent 690 680 Groundnut oil (loose) 790 780 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,350 Sunflower oil refined 760 750 Linseed oil 900 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,370 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,050 2,050 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 725 718 Soyoil Solvent 685 679 Cottonseed refined 710 700 Cottonseed solvent 690 682 AKOLA Soyoil refined 726 720 Soyoil Solvent 686 680 Cottonseed refined oil 711 740 Cottonseed solvent oil 689 685 DHULIA Soyoil refined 735 729 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 732 727 JALNA Soyoil refined 734 728 NANDED Soyoil refined 735 728 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 738, Baramati - 733, Chalisgaon - 738, Pachora - 734, Parbhani - 736, Koosnoor - 734, Solapur - 736, Supa - 731, Sangli - 739. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,800-36,400 35,800-36,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,800 Akola -36,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,200, Hingoli - 36,100, Jalna - 36,500, Koosnoor - 36,900, Latur - 36,400, Nanded - 36,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 36,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 25.8 degree Celsius (78.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.6 degree Celsius (58.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 8.8 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)