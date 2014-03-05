Nagpur, Mar 5 major edible oil prices flared up in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend.
Buying activity in edible oils picked up because of about five dollar per tonne hike in
international edible oils in last sessions. Sharp rise in on NCDEX in soyabean oil and
upward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oils also boosted sentiment, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined and
rapeseed oils today shot up here on good demand from local traders amid weak supply
from producing regions. Weak overseas supply also pushed up prices.
* Linseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained steady in thin trading activity here.
* Traders expect further rise in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported down on lack of demand from local traders amid release of stock from
stockists. No takers to soymeal and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices
also affected sentiment in weak trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 31,000-40,800 31,000-41,400 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 31,100-40,900 31,100-41,500 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 42,500-43,000 42,000-42,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 30,300-41,200
Amravati 100 30,500-40,900
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 30,500-41,500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 30,000-41,900
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,500, Hingoli - 42,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 41,500, Malkapur - 41,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,900,
Washim - 40,900, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 728 722
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 688 681
Cottonseed refined 710 730
Cottonseed solvent 690 680
Groundnut oil (loose) 790 780
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,350
Sunflower oil refined 760 750
Linseed oil 900 900
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,170
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,370
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,050 2,050
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 725 718
Soyoil Solvent 685 679
Cottonseed refined 710 700
Cottonseed solvent 690 682
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 726 720
Soyoil Solvent 686 680
Cottonseed refined oil 711 740
Cottonseed solvent oil 689 685
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 735 729
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
732 727
JALNA
Soyoil refined
734 728
NANDED
Soyoil refined 735 728
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 738,
Baramati - 733, Chalisgaon - 738, Pachora - 734, Parbhani - 736,
Koosnoor - 734, Solapur - 736, Supa - 731, Sangli - 739.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,800-36,400 35,800-36,400
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,800
Akola -36,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,200, Hingoli - 36,100,
Jalna - 36,500, Koosnoor - 36,900, Latur - 36,400, Nanded - 36,500,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 36,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,600
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 25.8 degree Celsius (78.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
14.6 degree Celsius (58.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 8.8 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 16 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)