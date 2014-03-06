Nagpur, Mar 6 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. Fresh fall in American soya digam prices and easy condition on NCDEX in soyabean oil also affected sentiment. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined and rapeseed oils today shot up here on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Weak overseas supply also pushed up prices. * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil remained steady in thin trading activity here. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up here on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. Notable rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) recovered smartly on increased demand from local crushing plants amid thin arrival from producing belts. Sharp rise in soymeal, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-42,050 30,000-41,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-42,100 30,100-41,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 42,500-43,000 42,500-43,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 30,600-41,700 Amravati 100 30,500-41,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 30,700-41,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 30,200-41,800 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,500, Hingoli - 42,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,900, Malkapur - 41,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,800, Washim - 41,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 720 720 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 680 680 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 Groundnut oil (loose) 790 790 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 760 760 Linseed oil 900 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,370 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,050 2,050 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 718 718 Soyoil Solvent 678 678 Cottonseed refined 705 705 Cottonseed solvent 685 685 AKOLA Soyoil refined 718 718 Soyoil Solvent 678 678 Cottonseed refined oil 707 707 Cottonseed solvent oil 688 688 DHULIA Soyoil refined 730 730 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 728 728 JALNA Soyoil refined 731 731 NANDED Soyoil refined 730 730 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 730, Baramati - 727, Chalisgaon - 728, Pachora - 724, Parbhani - 726, Koosnoor - 731, Solapur - 731, Supa - 728, Sangli - 734. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,500-37,000 36,100-36,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 37,800 Akola -36,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,200, Hingoli - 37,100, Jalna - 37,500, Koosnoor - 37,900, Latur - 37,400, Nanded - 37,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.3 degree Celsius (82.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 18.7 degree Celsius (65.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.8 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 26 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)