Nagpur, Mar 8 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition in American soya digam prices and fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil also affected sentiment, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil quoted static in sluggish trading activity here. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up here on renewed demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. Sharp rise in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on lack of demand from local traders amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, easy condition on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. Trading activity was reported weak because of rains in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-42,200 30,900-42,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-42,300 31,000-42,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 43,500-44,000 43,500-44,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 30,600-41,300 Amravati 100 30,200-41,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 29,900-41,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 30,000-41,700 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,500, Hingoli - 42,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 42,500, Malkapur - 42,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 42,000, Washim - 42,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 719 722 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 677 680 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 Groundnut oil (loose) 790 790 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 770 770 Linseed oil 900 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,050 2,050 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 718 719 Soyoil Solvent 678 681 Cottonseed refined 705 705 Cottonseed solvent 685 685 AKOLA Soyoil refined 717 719 Soyoil Solvent 676 678 Cottonseed refined oil 707 707 Cottonseed solvent oil 688 688 DHULIA Soyoil refined 724 728 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 724 725 JALNA Soyoil refined 726 729 NANDED Soyoil refined 725 730 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 727, Baramati - 724, Chalisgaon - 726, Pachora - 722, Parbhani - 724, Koosnoor - 728, Solapur - 730, Supa - 727, Sangli - 733. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,000-37,500 36,500-37,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 38,300 Akola -37,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,700, Hingoli - 37,600, Jalna - 38,100, Koosnoor - 38,400, Latur - 37,900, Nanded - 38,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 39,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 26.6 degree Celsius (85.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.5 degree Celsius (63.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)