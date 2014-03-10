Nagpur, Mar 10 Select edible oil prices geared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity reported high as palm oil prices in Malaysia, the second largest producer, quoted strong. Fresh rise on NCDEX and notable rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, sunflower refined and coconut KP zoomed up here on good demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. Oilseed crop damage reports because of unseasonal rains also activated stockists. * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, rapeseed, linseed and castor oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect strong rally in coconut KP oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered smartly here on good demand from South-based traders amid short-supply from local crushing plants. Notable rise in overseas soymeal prices also helped to push up prices. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on increased buying support from local crushing plants. Sharp rise in soymeal, upward trend in soyabean oil, fresh hike on NCDEX and upwared trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices. About 3,000 bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-42,000 31,400-42,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-42,100 31,500-42,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 43,500-44,000 43,500-44,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 31,000-41,500 Amravati 100 30,900-41,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,000-41,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 30,600-41,700 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,600, Hingoli - 42,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 42,500, Malkapur - 42,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 42,000, Washim - 42,400, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 721 718 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 681 677 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 Groundnut oil (loose) 790 790 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 780 770 Linseed oil 900 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,210 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,080 2,060 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 720 718 Soyoil Solvent 680 678 Cottonseed refined 705 705 Cottonseed solvent 685 685 AKOLA Soyoil refined 721 719 Soyoil Solvent 680 678 Cottonseed refined oil 707 707 Cottonseed solvent oil 688 688 DHULIA Soyoil refined 726 723 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 725 722 JALNA Soyoil refined 728 726 NANDED Soyoil refined 728 724 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 729, Baramati - 726, Chalisgaon - 728, Pachora - 724, Parbhani - 726, Koosnoor - 730, Solapur - 730, Supa - 729, Sangli - 734. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,500-38,000 37,100-37,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 38,800 Akola -37,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,200, Hingoli - 38,100, Jalna - 38,600, Koosnoor - 38,900, Latur - 38,400, Nanded - 38,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 39,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.7 degree Celsius (87.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.6 degree Celsius (63.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.1 mm. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)