Nagpur, Mar 13 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices declined further at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) recovered strongly on good demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions because of unseasonal rains in parts of Vidarbha. Healthy rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand rom South- based crushing plants also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,000-41,600 33,100-41,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,100-41,700 33,200-41,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 42,500-43,000 42,500-43,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 32,400-41,400 Amravati 100 32,900-41,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 32,800-41,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 32,900-41,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,300, Hingoli - 42,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,500, Malkapur - 41,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,300, Washim - 41,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 715 719 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 674 676 Cottonseed refined 705 710 Cottonseed solvent 685 688 Groundnut oil (loose) 790 790 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 900 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,100 2,100 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 711 713 Soyoil Solvent 671 673 Cottonseed refined 700 705 Cottonseed solvent 680 685 AKOLA Soyoil refined 710 712 Soyoil Solvent 670 672 Cottonseed refined oil 701 705 Cottonseed solvent oil 681 688 DHULIA Soyoil refined 720 722 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 718 720 JALNA Soyoil refined 718 721 NANDED Soyoil refined 719 720 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 720, Baramati - 719, Chalisgaon - 720, Pachora - 717, Parbhani - 717, Koosnoor - 720, Solapur - 721, Supa - 720, Sangli - 724. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 38,500 Akola -37,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,200, Hingoli - 38,100, Jalna - 38,600, Koosnoor - 38,700, Latur - 38,400, Nanded - 38,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 39,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.3 degree Celsius (90.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 19.1 degree Celsius (66.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 7.3 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely toward evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)