Nagpur, Mar 14 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged
at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity.
Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand
from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment,
adopting `wait and watch' move. Easy condition in international edible oils also restricted
trading activity, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined,
rapeseed, linseed , castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today moved down here on lack of demand from local traders amid profit-taking
selling by stockists at higher level. Easy condition in international soymeal prices
also affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed
upward trend on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak
arrival from producing belts. Notable hike on NCDEX, fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices and repeated enquiries from South-based plants also pushed up prices.
About 5,000 bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,500-41,800 29,100-41,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,600-41,900 39,200-41,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 41,500-42,000 41,500-42,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 29,000-41,500
Amravati 100 29,900-41,100
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 30,200-41,500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 30,000-41,300
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,300, Hingoli - 42,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 41,500, Malkapur - 41,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,300,
Washim - 41,000, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 720 720
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 680 680
Cottonseed refined 705 705
Cottonseed solvent 685 685
Groundnut oil (loose) 790 790
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360
Sunflower oil refined 780 780
Linseed oil 900 900
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,100 2,100
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 715 715
Soyoil Solvent 675 675
Cottonseed refined 700 700
Cottonseed solvent 680 680
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 715 715
Soyoil Solvent 673 673
Cottonseed refined oil 701 701
Cottonseed solvent oil 681 681
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 725 725
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
723 723
JALNA
Soyoil refined
723 723
NANDED
Soyoil refined 725 725
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 725,
Baramati - 724, Chalisgaon - 727, Pachora - 724, Parbhani - 726,
Koosnoor - 727, Solapur - 728, Supa - 728, Sangli - 730.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,000-37,500 37,500-38,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 37,700
Akola -37,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,700, Hingoli - 37,800,
Jalna - 38,000, Koosnoor - 37,600, Latur - 38,100, Nanded - 38,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.6 degree Celsius (92.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
21.6 degree Celsius (70.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 7.3 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers may occuar. Maximum and Minimum
temperature likely to be around 36 and 21 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *