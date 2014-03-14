Nagpur, Mar 14 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move. Easy condition in international edible oils also restricted trading activity, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed , castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today moved down here on lack of demand from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed upward trend on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak arrival from producing belts. Notable hike on NCDEX, fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated enquiries from South-based plants also pushed up prices. About 5,000 bags reported for auctions in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,500-41,800 29,100-41,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,600-41,900 39,200-41,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 41,500-42,000 41,500-42,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 29,000-41,500 Amravati 100 29,900-41,100 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 30,200-41,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 30,000-41,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,300, Hingoli - 42,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,500, Malkapur - 41,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,300, Washim - 41,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 720 720 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 680 680 Cottonseed refined 705 705 Cottonseed solvent 685 685 Groundnut oil (loose) 790 790 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 900 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,100 2,100 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 715 715 Soyoil Solvent 675 675 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 AKOLA Soyoil refined 715 715 Soyoil Solvent 673 673 Cottonseed refined oil 701 701 Cottonseed solvent oil 681 681 DHULIA Soyoil refined 725 725 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 723 723 JALNA Soyoil refined 723 723 NANDED Soyoil refined 725 725 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 725, Baramati - 724, Chalisgaon - 727, Pachora - 724, Parbhani - 726, Koosnoor - 727, Solapur - 728, Supa - 728, Sangli - 730. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,000-37,500 37,500-38,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 37,700 Akola -37,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,700, Hingoli - 37,800, Jalna - 38,000, Koosnoor - 37,600, Latur - 38,100, Nanded - 38,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.6 degree Celsius (92.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.6 degree Celsius (70.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 7.3 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers may occuar. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *