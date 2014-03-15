Nagpur, Mar 15 Barring a sharp fall in rapeseed oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled rapeseed oil prices down. Trading activity in major edible oils reported weak because of two-day Holi festival from tomorrow, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed , castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect steady condition in major edible oils. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported weak here in absence of buyers amid increased supply from local crushing plants. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 720 720 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 680 680 Cottonseed refined 705 705 Cottonseed solvent 685 685 Groundnut oil (loose) 790 790 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 900 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,210 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,100 2,100 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 715 715 Soyoil Solvent 675 675 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 AKOLA Soyoil refined 715 715 Soyoil Solvent 673 673 Cottonseed refined oil 701 701 Cottonseed solvent oil 681 681 DHULIA Soyoil refined 725 725 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 723 723 JALNA Soyoil refined 723 723 NANDED Soyoil refined 725 725 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 725, Baramati - 724, Chalisgaon - 727, Pachora - 724, Parbhani - 726, Koosnoor - 727, Solapur - 728, Supa - 728, Sangli - 730. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,500-37,000 37,000-37,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 37,600 Akola -37,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,700, Hingoli - 37,700, Jalna - 37,800, Koosnoor - 37,600, Latur - 38,100, Nanded - 38,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,300 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.8 degree Celsius (94.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.1 degree Celsius (68.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 7.3 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers may occuar. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 20 degree Celsius respectively.