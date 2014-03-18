Nagpur, Mar 18 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices moved down
at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global
trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported
downward trend. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
oil also affected sentiment, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed , castor
and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today suffered heavily here in absence of buyers amid short-supply from local
crushing plants. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected
sentiment.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 713 717
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 673 677
Cottonseed refined 700 705
Cottonseed solvent 680 685
Groundnut oil (loose) 790 790
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360
Sunflower oil refined 780 780
Linseed oil 900 900
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,100 2,100
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 711 715
Soyoil Solvent 671 675
Cottonseed refined 696 700
Cottonseed solvent 676 680
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 712 715
Soyoil Solvent 671 673
Cottonseed refined oil 695 701
Cottonseed solvent oil 675 678
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 718 723
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
720 723
JALNA
Soyoil refined
721 723
NANDED
Soyoil refined 717 722
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 721,
Baramati - 719, Chalisgaon - 725, Pachora - 719, Parbhani - 721,
Koosnoor - 722, Solapur - 724, Supa - 725, Sangli - 725.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,000-36,500 36,500-37,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 37,100
Akola -36,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,200, Hingoli - 37,000,
Jalna - 37,300, Koosnoor - 37,100, Latur - 37,300, Nanded - 37,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,500
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 37.0 degree Celsius (98.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
20.6 degree Celsius (69.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 38 and 21 degree
Celsius respectively.
* * * *