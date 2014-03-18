Nagpur, Mar 18 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported downward trend. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed , castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today suffered heavily here in absence of buyers amid short-supply from local crushing plants. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 713 717 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 673 677 Cottonseed refined 700 705 Cottonseed solvent 680 685 Groundnut oil (loose) 790 790 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 900 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,100 2,100 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 711 715 Soyoil Solvent 671 675 Cottonseed refined 696 700 Cottonseed solvent 676 680 AKOLA Soyoil refined 712 715 Soyoil Solvent 671 673 Cottonseed refined oil 695 701 Cottonseed solvent oil 675 678 DHULIA Soyoil refined 718 723 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 720 723 JALNA Soyoil refined 721 723 NANDED Soyoil refined 717 722 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 721, Baramati - 719, Chalisgaon - 725, Pachora - 719, Parbhani - 721, Koosnoor - 722, Solapur - 724, Supa - 725, Sangli - 725. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,000-36,500 36,500-37,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 37,100 Akola -36,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,200, Hingoli - 37,000, Jalna - 37,300, Koosnoor - 37,100, Latur - 37,300, Nanded - 37,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,500 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 37.0 degree Celsius (98.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.6 degree Celsius (69.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 38 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *