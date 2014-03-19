Nagpur, Mar 19 Barring a rise in sunflower oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against
inadequate stocks mainly pushed sunflower oil prices up. Healthy rise in Sunflower producing
regions also pushed up prices, sources said Wednesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, rapeseed, linseed , castor
and coconut KP oil quoted static and no trader was in mood for any commitment in
thin trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 715 715
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 677 677
Cottonseed refined 700 700
Cottonseed solvent 680 680
Groundnut oil (loose) 790 790
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360
Sunflower oil refined 790 780
Linseed oil 900 900
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,100 2,100
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 713 713
Soyoil Solvent 673 673
Cottonseed refined 696 696
Cottonseed solvent 676 676
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 712 713
Soyoil Solvent 671 671
Cottonseed refined oil 695 695
Cottonseed solvent oil 675 675
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 718 718
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
720 720
JALNA
Soyoil refined
721 721
NANDED
Soyoil refined 717 717
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 721,
Baramati - 719, Chalisgaon - 725, Pachora - 719, Parbhani - 721,
Koosnoor - 722, Solapur - 724, Supa - 725, Sangli - 725.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 37,100
Akola -36,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,200, Hingoli - 37,000,
Jalna - 37,300, Koosnoor - 37,100, Latur - 37,300, Nanded - 37,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,500
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 37.0 degree Celsius (98.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
20.6 degree Celsius (69.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 38 and 21 degree
Celsius respectively.
* * * *