Nagpur, Mar 19 Barring a rise in sunflower oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed sunflower oil prices up. Healthy rise in Sunflower producing regions also pushed up prices, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, rapeseed, linseed , castor and coconut KP oil quoted static and no trader was in mood for any commitment in thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 715 715 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 677 677 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 Groundnut oil (loose) 790 790 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 790 780 Linseed oil 900 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,100 2,100 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 713 713 Soyoil Solvent 673 673 Cottonseed refined 696 696 Cottonseed solvent 676 676 AKOLA Soyoil refined 712 713 Soyoil Solvent 671 671 Cottonseed refined oil 695 695 Cottonseed solvent oil 675 675 DHULIA Soyoil refined 718 718 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 720 720 JALNA Soyoil refined 721 721 NANDED Soyoil refined 717 717 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 721, Baramati - 719, Chalisgaon - 725, Pachora - 719, Parbhani - 721, Koosnoor - 722, Solapur - 724, Supa - 725, Sangli - 725. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,500-37,000 36,500-37,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 37,100 Akola -36,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,200, Hingoli - 37,000, Jalna - 37,300, Koosnoor - 37,100, Latur - 37,300, Nanded - 37,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,500 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 37.0 degree Celsius (98.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.6 degree Celsius (69.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 38 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *