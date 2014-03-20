Nagpur, Mar 20 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported downward trend. Sharp fall on NCDEX in soyabean and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed , castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today firmed up here on renewed demand from local traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on good demand from local crushing plants amid thin arrival from producing regions. Fresh rise in soymeal, healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,500-41,800 29,100-41,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,600-41,900 39,200-41,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 41,500-42,000 41,500-42,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 29,000-41,200 Amravati 100 29,900-41,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 30,200-41,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 30,000-41,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,300, Hingoli - 42,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,500, Malkapur - 41,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,500, Washim - 41,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 715 720 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 675 680 Cottonseed refined 700 704 Cottonseed solvent 682 685 Groundnut oil (loose) 790 790 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 900 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,210 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,100 2,100 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 710 715 Soyoil Solvent 670 675 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 AKOLA Soyoil refined 712 715 Soyoil Solvent 669 673 Cottonseed refined oil 697 701 Cottonseed solvent oil 677 680 DHULIA Soyoil refined 720 722 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 718 720 JALNA Soyoil refined 717 719 NANDED Soyoil refined 721 724 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 720, Baramati - 718, Chalisgaon - 719, Pachora - 720, Parbhani - 721, Koosnoor - 722, Solapur - 724, Supa - 724, Sangli - 726. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,100-37,500 36,600-37,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 37,900 Akola -37,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,700, Hingoli - 38,000, Jalna - 37,800, Koosnoor - 37,600, Latur - 37,500, Nanded - 38,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,500 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 37.3 degree Celsius (99.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 18.1 degree Celsius (64.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 37 and 19 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *