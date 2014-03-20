Nagpur, Mar 20 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices moved
down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak
global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported
downward trend. Sharp fall on NCDEX in soyabean and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
oil also affected sentiment, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed , castor
and coconut KP oil ruled steady in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today firmed up here on renewed demand from local traders amid weak supply
from crushing plants. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soymeal prices also boosted
sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported higher on good demand from local crushing plants amid thin arrival from
producing regions. Fresh rise in soymeal, healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
prices and enquiries from South-based plants also helped to push up prices,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,500-41,800 29,100-41,400 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,600-41,900 39,200-41,500 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 41,500-42,000 41,500-42,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 29,000-41,200
Amravati 100 29,900-41,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 30,200-41,500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 30,000-41,300
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,300, Hingoli - 42,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 41,500, Malkapur - 41,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,500,
Washim - 41,100, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 715 720
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 675 680
Cottonseed refined 700 704
Cottonseed solvent 682 685
Groundnut oil (loose) 790 790
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360
Sunflower oil refined 780 780
Linseed oil 900 900
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,210
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,100 2,100
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 710 715
Soyoil Solvent 670 675
Cottonseed refined 700 700
Cottonseed solvent 680 680
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 712 715
Soyoil Solvent 669 673
Cottonseed refined oil 697 701
Cottonseed solvent oil 677 680
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 720 722
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
718 720
JALNA
Soyoil refined
717 719
NANDED
Soyoil refined 721 724
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 720,
Baramati - 718, Chalisgaon - 719, Pachora - 720, Parbhani - 721,
Koosnoor - 722, Solapur - 724, Supa - 724, Sangli - 726.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,100-37,500 36,600-37,200
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 37,900
Akola -37,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,700, Hingoli - 38,000,
Jalna - 37,800, Koosnoor - 37,600, Latur - 37,500, Nanded - 38,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,500
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 37.3 degree Celsius (99.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
18.1 degree Celsius (64.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 37 and 19 degree
Celsius respectively.
