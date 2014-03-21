Nagpur, Mar 21 The slide in soyabean oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Sharp fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil here because of good overseas supply. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Sharp fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, downward trend on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also said to be the reasons for fresh fall in soyabean prices. Nearly 5,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,000-40,800 33,000-41,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,100-40,900 33,100-41,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 41,500-42,000 41,500-42,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 30,000-41,200 Amravati 100 30,400-41,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 30,400-41,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 30,000-40,400 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,000, Hingoli - 42,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,500, Malkapur - 41,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,500, Washim - 41,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 715 725 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 675 685 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 682 682 Groundnut oil (loose) 790 790 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 900 900 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,100 2,100 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 710 722 Soyoil Solvent 670 680 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 AKOLA Soyoil refined 712 720 Soyoil Solvent 669 676 Cottonseed refined oil 697 697 Cottonseed solvent oil 677 667 DHULIA Soyoil refined 720 728 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 718 723 JALNA Soyoil refined 717 722 NANDED Soyoil refined 721 727 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 720, Baramati - 718, Chalisgaon - 719, Pachora - 720, Parbhani - 721, Koosnoor - 722, Solapur - 724, Supa - 724, Sangli - 726. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,100-37,500 37,100-37,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 37,900 Akola -37,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,700, Hingoli - 38,000, Jalna - 37,800, Koosnoor - 37,600, Latur - 37,500, Nanded - 38,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,500 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 36.7 degree Celsius (98.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 18.8 degree Celsius (65.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 37 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)