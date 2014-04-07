Nagpur, Apr 7 Soyabean and linseed oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil reported weak. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh linseed oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Meanwhile, coconut KP oil today zoomed up here on renewed demand from local traders amid thin arrival from producing belt. * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed and castor oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in linseed oil here because of good crop position. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered strongly here on increased buying support from South-based traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency here on poor buying support from local crushing plants. Sharp fall on NCDEX, no takers to soyabean oil, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,000-42,000 34,300-42,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,100-42,100 34,400-42,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 43,000-43,500 43,000-43,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,500-41,300 Amravati 100 31,000-42,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 30,800-41,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 31,100-41,400 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,600, Hingoli - 42,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 43,500, Malkapur - 43,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 42,800, Washim - 42,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 700 704 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 660 669 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 800 820 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,250 2,220 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 699 703 Soyoil Solvent 659 663 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 672 672 AKOLA Soyoil refined 698 704 Soyoil Solvent 660 664 Cottonseed refined oil 691 691 Cottonseed solvent oil 671 671 DHULIA Soyoil refined 707 710 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 605 709 JALNA Soyoil refined 705 708 NANDED Soyoil refined 710 714 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 710, Baramati - 709, Chalisgaon - 709, Pachora - 707, Parbhani - 707, Koosnoor - 710, Solapur - 711, Supa - 710, Sangli - 711. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 38,000-38,300 37,700-37,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 38,500 Akola -37,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,100, Hingoli - 38,100, Jalna - 38,400, Koosnoor - 38,200, Latur - 38,700, Nanded - 38,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 39,000 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.3 degree Celsius (106.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.0 degree Celsius (73.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 42 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *