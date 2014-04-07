Nagpur, Apr 7 Soyabean and linseed oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region
of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak
trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil reported weak. Fresh
fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh linseed oil prices also
affected sentiment, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Meanwhile, coconut KP oil today zoomed up here on renewed demand from local traders
amid thin arrival from producing belt.
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed and
castor oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect downward trend in linseed oil here because of good crop position.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today recovered strongly here on increased buying support from South-based
traders amid short supply from local crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed
weak tendency here on poor buying support from local crushing plants. Sharp fall on
NCDEX, no takers to soyabean oil, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices
and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices in weak trading activity,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 34,000-42,000 34,300-42,400 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 34,100-42,100 34,400-42,500 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 43,000-43,500 43,000-43,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 31,500-41,300
Amravati 100 31,000-42,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 30,800-41,800
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 31,100-41,400
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,600, Hingoli - 42,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 43,500, Malkapur - 43,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 42,800,
Washim - 42,300, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 700 704
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 660 669
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 670 670
Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 800 820
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,250 2,220
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 699 703
Soyoil Solvent 659 663
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 672 672
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 698 704
Soyoil Solvent 660 664
Cottonseed refined oil 691 691
Cottonseed solvent oil 671 671
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 707 710
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
605 709
JALNA
Soyoil refined
705 708
NANDED
Soyoil refined 710 714
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 710,
Baramati - 709, Chalisgaon - 709, Pachora - 707, Parbhani - 707,
Koosnoor - 710, Solapur - 711, Supa - 710, Sangli - 711.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 38,000-38,300 37,700-37,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 38,500
Akola -37,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,100, Hingoli - 38,100,
Jalna - 38,400, Koosnoor - 38,200, Latur - 38,700, Nanded - 38,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 39,000
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 41.3 degree Celsius (106.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.0 degree Celsius (73.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be
around 42 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
