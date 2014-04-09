Nagpur, Apr 9 Barring a sharp fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market also affected sentiment, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed firm tendency here on renewed demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-42,000 29,600-42,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-42,100 29,700-42,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 43,000-43,500 43,000-43,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 30,500-42,200 Amravati 100 30,700-42,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 30,800-41,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 30,500-41,700 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,700, Hingoli - 42,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 42,700, Malkapur - 43,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 43,000, Washim - 42,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 694 700 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 653 659 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 800 820 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,250 2,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 693 697 Soyoil Solvent 653 659 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 AKOLA Soyoil refined 694 699 Soyoil Solvent 652 658 Cottonseed refined oil 681 681 Cottonseed solvent oil 661 661 DHULIA Soyoil refined 700 704 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 699 705 JALNA Soyoil refined 700 704 NANDED Soyoil refined 703 710 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 705, Baramati - 702, Chalisgaon - 702, Pachora - 700, Parbhani - 701, Koosnoor - 702, Solapur - 705, Supa - 706, Sangli - 704. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 38,300-38,800 38,100-38,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 39,100 Akola -38,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,100, Hingoli - 39,200, Jalna - 38,900, Koosnoor - 39,000, Latur - 39,100, Nanded - 39,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 39,100 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.0 degree Celsius (103.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.1 degree Celsius (69.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.2 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thundershowers likely toward evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 39 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *