Nagpur, Apr 9 Barring a sharp fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices
today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market
also affected sentiment, sources said Wednesday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed,
castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today showed firm tendency here on renewed demand from local traders amid
weak supply from producing regions.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported higher on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from
producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
prices and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,000-42,000 29,600-42,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,100-42,100 29,700-42,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 43,000-43,500 43,000-43,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 200 30,500-42,200
Amravati 100 30,700-42,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 30,800-41,800
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 30,500-41,700
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,700, Hingoli - 42,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 42,700, Malkapur - 43,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 43,000,
Washim - 42,500, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 694 700
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 653 659
Cottonseed refined 680 680
Cottonseed solvent 660 660
Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 800 820
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,250 2,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 693 697
Soyoil Solvent 653 659
Cottonseed refined 680 680
Cottonseed solvent 660 660
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 694 699
Soyoil Solvent 652 658
Cottonseed refined oil 681 681
Cottonseed solvent oil 661 661
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 700 704
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
699 705
JALNA
Soyoil refined
700 704
NANDED
Soyoil refined 703 710
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 705,
Baramati - 702, Chalisgaon - 702, Pachora - 700, Parbhani - 701,
Koosnoor - 702, Solapur - 705, Supa - 706, Sangli - 704.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 38,300-38,800 38,100-38,600
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 39,100
Akola -38,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,100, Hingoli - 39,200,
Jalna - 38,900, Koosnoor - 39,000, Latur - 39,100, Nanded - 39,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 39,100
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 40.0 degree Celsius (103.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
21.1 degree Celsius (69.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 0.2 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thundershowers likely toward evening or night. Maximum and
Minimum temperature likely to be around 39 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
