Nagpur, Apr 11 Soyabean and linseed oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported weak. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils quoted static in thin trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in linseed oil because good crop position in producing regions. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported strong here on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. Fresh rise in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) recovered here on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid thin supply from producing belts because of Lok Sabha elections. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated enquiries from South-based plants also pushed up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,000-42,000 32,200-42,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,100-42,100 32,300-42,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 42,700-43,000 42,700-43,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 31,500-42,200 Amravati 100 30,900-41,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,800-41,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 30,500-41,900 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,800, Hingoli - 42,100, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 42,700, Malkapur - 43,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 43,100, Washim - 42,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 692 695 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 650 653 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 780 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,250 2,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 690 694 Soyoil Solvent 651 653 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 AKOLA Soyoil refined 691 695 Soyoil Solvent 649 654 Cottonseed refined oil 681 681 Cottonseed solvent oil 661 661 DHULIA Soyoil refined 697 700 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 697 702 JALNA Soyoil refined 698 702 NANDED Soyoil refined 701 705 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 703, Baramati - 700, Chalisgaon - 701, Pachora - 700, Parbhani - 700, Koosnoor - 700, Solapur - 703, Supa - 704, Sangli - 705. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 39,000-39,300 38,700-39,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 39,500 Akola -38,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,100, Hingoli - 39,200, Jalna - 38,900, Koosnoor - 39,000, Latur - 39,400, Nanded - 39,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 39,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 39,500 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 38.6 degree Celsius (98.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.6 degree Celsius (70.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.2 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *