Nagpur, Apr 12 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition American soya digam prices also
affected sentiment, sources said Saturday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed
castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil because of good overseas supply.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample
supply from local crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed
weak tendency on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival.
Easy condition in soyabean oil, no takers to soyameal and downward trend in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean prices also pushed down this oilseed prices here, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 32,500-42,000 33,000-42,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 32,600-42,100 33,100-42,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 42,700-43,000 42,700-43,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 31,300-42,000
Amravati 100 30,900-41,900
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 31,800-41,700
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 30,900-41,700
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,700, Hingoli - 42,100, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 42,700, Malkapur - 43,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 43,000,
Washim - 42,600, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 690 693
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 650 653
Cottonseed refined 680 680
Cottonseed solvent 660 660
Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,250 2,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 685 690
Soyoil Solvent 645 649
Cottonseed refined 680 680
Cottonseed solvent 660 660
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 686 690
Soyoil Solvent 645 650
Cottonseed refined oil 681 681
Cottonseed solvent oil 661 661
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 697 699
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
696 700
JALNA
Soyoil refined
698 700
NANDED
Soyoil refined 700 703
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 702,
Baramati - 699, Chalisgaon - 701, Pachora - 700, Parbhani - 700,
Koosnoor - 700, Solapur - 702, Supa - 702, Sangli - 705.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 39,000-39,300 39,000-39,300
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 39,500
Akola -38,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,100, Hingoli - 39,200,
Jalna - 38,900, Koosnoor - 39,000, Latur - 39,400, Nanded - 39,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 39,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 39,500
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 39.9 degree Celsius (103.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
20.4 degree Celsius (68.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 21 degree
Celsius respectively.
