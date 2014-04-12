Nagpur, Apr 12 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition American soya digam prices also affected sentiment, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil because of good overseas supply. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. Easy condition in soyabean oil, no takers to soyameal and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pushed down this oilseed prices here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,500-42,000 33,000-42,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,600-42,100 33,100-42,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 42,700-43,000 42,700-43,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,300-42,000 Amravati 100 30,900-41,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,800-41,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 30,900-41,700 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,700, Hingoli - 42,100, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 42,700, Malkapur - 43,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 43,000, Washim - 42,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 690 693 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 650 653 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,250 2,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 685 690 Soyoil Solvent 645 649 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 AKOLA Soyoil refined 686 690 Soyoil Solvent 645 650 Cottonseed refined oil 681 681 Cottonseed solvent oil 661 661 DHULIA Soyoil refined 697 699 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 696 700 JALNA Soyoil refined 698 700 NANDED Soyoil refined 700 703 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 702, Baramati - 699, Chalisgaon - 701, Pachora - 700, Parbhani - 700, Koosnoor - 700, Solapur - 702, Supa - 702, Sangli - 705. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 39,000-39,300 39,000-39,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 39,500 Akola -38,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,100, Hingoli - 39,200, Jalna - 38,900, Koosnoor - 39,000, Latur - 39,400, Nanded - 39,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 39,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 39,500 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.9 degree Celsius (103.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.4 degree Celsius (68.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)