Nagpur, Apr 15 Coconut KP oil flared up in Vidarbha region on Western Maharashtra and touched to a record high on increased demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. Stockists were active because of weak production reports of coconut in this season. Good demand from overseas traders amid healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh coconut Oil prices also boosted sentiment, according to sources * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Meanwhile, linseed and rapeseed oils reported down here in absence of buyers amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined and castor oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in coconut KP oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today firmed up here on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. About four dollar per tonne hike in American soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up again on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions because of rains in parts of Vidarbha. Continuous rise in soymeal, upward trend on NCDEX, good rise in overseas soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,000-43,000 32,700-42,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,100-43,100 32,800-42,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 43,000-43,500 42,700-43,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 32,300-42,000 Amravati 100 30,900-41,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 150 31,800-41,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 31,200-41,800 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,700, Hingoli - 42,100, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 42,300, Malkapur - 43,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 42,000, Washim - 42,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til 20 7,000-7,200 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 690 690 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 650 650 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 770 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,400 2,300 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 685 685 Soyoil Solvent 645 645 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 AKOLA Soyoil refined 686 686 Soyoil Solvent 645 645 Cottonseed refined oil 681 681 Cottonseed solvent oil 661 661 DHULIA Soyoil refined 697 697 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 696 696 JALNA Soyoil refined 698 698 NANDED Soyoil refined 700 700 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 702, Baramati - 699, Chalisgaon - 701, Pachora - 700, Parbhani - 700, Koosnoor - 700, Solapur - 702, Supa - 702, Sangli - 705. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 39,000-39,300 38,800-39,100 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 39,500 Akola -38,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,100, Hingoli - 39,200, Jalna - 38,900, Koosnoor - 39,000, Latur - 39,400, Nanded - 39,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 39,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 40,000 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.1 degree Celsius (102.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.4 degree Celsius (74.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 7.6 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely toward evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *