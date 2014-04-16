Nagpur, Apr 16 The rising trend in coconut KP oil remained unabated for the third straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing festival season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong because of weak crop position in producing belt and sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh coconut KP oil prices, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Meanwhile, linseed and rapeseed oils reported down here in absence of buyers amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapessed and castor oils ruled quoted static in weak trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in coconut KP oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong here on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions because of unseasonal rains. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and renewed demand from South-based plants also helped to jack of prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,500-43,200 33,000-43,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,600-43,300 33,100-43,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 43,500-44,000 43,000-43,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 32,600-42,300 Amravati 100 31,900-42,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 150 32,400-42,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 32,800-42,800 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,900, Hingoli - 42,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 42,500, Malkapur - 43,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 42,200, Washim - 42,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 690 690 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 650 650 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,450 2,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 685 685 Soyoil Solvent 645 645 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 AKOLA Soyoil refined 686 686 Soyoil Solvent 645 645 Cottonseed refined oil 681 681 Cottonseed solvent oil 661 661 DHULIA Soyoil refined 697 697 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 696 696 JALNA Soyoil refined 698 698 NANDED Soyoil refined 700 700 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 702, Baramati - 699, Chalisgaon - 701, Pachora - 700, Parbhani - 700, Koosnoor - 700, Solapur - 702, Supa - 702, Sangli - 705. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 39,000-39,300 39,000-39,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 39,500 Akola -38,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,100, Hingoli - 39,200, Jalna - 38,900, Koosnoor - 39,000, Latur - 39,400, Nanded - 39,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 39,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 40,000 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 38.5 degree Celsius (101.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.3 degree Celsius (72.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 1.0 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely toward evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *