Nagpur, Apr 17 Major edible oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam climbed in overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX in soyabean oil and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed and rapeseed oils today firmed up here on renewed demand from local traders amid thin supply from local crushing plants. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oils also pushed up prices. * Coconut KP oil prices today reported historic high on increased buying support from local traders amid weak arrival from producing regions because of damage of crop. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed and castor oils ruled ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in coconut KP oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported higher here on good demand from local traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. Fresh fall on NCDEX and easy condition on Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. Farmers were reluctant to sell soyabean at low prices, affecting arrival, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,000-42,100 31,000-42,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,100-42,200 31,100-43,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 43,500-44,000 43,500-44,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,600-42,000 Amravati 100 31,900-42,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 150 31,400-42,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 32,000-42,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,900, Hingoli - 42,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 42,500, Malkapur - 43,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 42,200, Washim - 42,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 20 4,100-4,500 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 696 691 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 656 652 Cottonseed refined 685 680 Cottonseed solvent 665 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,520 2,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 691 688 Soyoil Solvent 651 647 Cottonseed refined 686 682 Cottonseed solvent 664 660 AKOLA Soyoil refined 693 689 Soyoil Solvent 652 645 Cottonseed refined oil 688 682 Cottonseed solvent oil 668 662 DHULIA Soyoil refined 703 697 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 705 699 JALNA Soyoil refined 705 698 NANDED Soyoil refined 704 700 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 708, Baramati - 702, Chalisgaon - 707, Pachora - 705, Parbhani - 704, Koosnoor - 705, Solapur - 708, Supa - 705, Sangli - 709. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 39,100-39,400 39,000-39,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 39,500 Akola -38,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,100, Hingoli - 39,200, Jalna - 38,900, Koosnoor - 39,000, Latur - 39,400, Nanded - 39,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 39,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 40,000 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.7 degree Celsius (105.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.9 degree Celsius (75.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely toward evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *