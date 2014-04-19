Nagpur, Apr 19 As per speculation, coconut KP oil today touched to a recored high in
Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage
and festival season amid a sharp rise in coconut producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya
Pradesh coconut oil and reported demand of Vidarbha traders also boosted prices, according to
sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed and castor oils ruled ruled steady in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in coconut KP oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today zoomed up here on increased buying support from local traders amid weak
supply from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in overseas soymeal prices also
boosted semtiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported strong on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from
producing regions. Healthy rise in Soymeal, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
prices and repeated enquiries from South-based crushing plants also pushed up prices,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 33,300-42,500 32,900-42,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 33,400-42,600 33,000-42,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 43,500-44,000 43,500-44,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 32,700-42,000
Amravati 100 33,000-42,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 150 32,400-42,500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 32,700-42,200
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,900, Hingoli - 42,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 42,500, Malkapur - 43,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 42,700,
Washim - 42,200, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 696 696
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 656 656
Cottonseed refined 685 685
Cottonseed solvent 665 665
Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,520 2,470
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 691 691
Soyoil Solvent 651 651
Cottonseed refined 686 686
Cottonseed solvent 664 664
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 693 693
Soyoil Solvent 652 652
Cottonseed refined oil 688 688
Cottonseed solvent oil 668 668
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 703 703
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
705 705
JALNA
Soyoil refined
705 705
NANDED
Soyoil refined 704 704
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 708,
Baramati - 702, Chalisgaon - 707, Pachora - 705, Parbhani - 704,
Koosnoor - 705, Solapur - 708, Supa - 705, Sangli - 709.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 39,800-40,500 39,200-39,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 40,200
Akola -40,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,100, Hingoli - 40,200,
Jalna - 39,900, Koosnoor - 40,000, Latur - 39,400, Nanded - 39,900,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 40,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 40,900
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 38.7 degree Celsius (101.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
25.5 degree Celsius (77.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely toward evening or night. Maximum
and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
