Nagpur, Apr 19 As per speculation, coconut KP oil today touched to a recored high in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage and festival season amid a sharp rise in coconut producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh coconut oil and reported demand of Vidarbha traders also boosted prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oils ruled ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in coconut KP oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up here on increased buying support from local traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in overseas soymeal prices also boosted semtiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Soymeal, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated enquiries from South-based crushing plants also pushed up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,300-42,500 32,900-42,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,400-42,600 33,000-42,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 43,500-44,000 43,500-44,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 32,700-42,000 Amravati 100 33,000-42,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 150 32,400-42,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 32,700-42,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,900, Hingoli - 42,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 42,500, Malkapur - 43,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 42,700, Washim - 42,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 696 696 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 656 656 Cottonseed refined 685 685 Cottonseed solvent 665 665 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,520 2,470 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 691 691 Soyoil Solvent 651 651 Cottonseed refined 686 686 Cottonseed solvent 664 664 AKOLA Soyoil refined 693 693 Soyoil Solvent 652 652 Cottonseed refined oil 688 688 Cottonseed solvent oil 668 668 DHULIA Soyoil refined 703 703 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 705 705 JALNA Soyoil refined 705 705 NANDED Soyoil refined 704 704 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 708, Baramati - 702, Chalisgaon - 707, Pachora - 705, Parbhani - 704, Koosnoor - 705, Solapur - 708, Supa - 705, Sangli - 709. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 39,800-40,500 39,200-39,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 40,200 Akola -40,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,100, Hingoli - 40,200, Jalna - 39,900, Koosnoor - 40,000, Latur - 39,400, Nanded - 39,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 40,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 40,900 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 38.7 degree Celsius (101.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.5 degree Celsius (77.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely toward evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *