Nagpur, Apr 22 Prices of soyabean and cottonseed oil firmed up in Vidarbha region on Western Maharashtra due to stockists buying triggered by a surge in oil prices in global market. This edible oil was in keen demand among vanaspati millers and retailers on account of the festive and marriage season. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh oil prices and reported demand from South and North-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up once again on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid thin supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,000-43,000 33,000-42,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,100-43,100 33,100-43,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 44,000-44,500 43,500-44,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 32,600-42,400 Amravati 100 33,000-41,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 32,800-43,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 32,000-42,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 43,800, Hingoli - 42,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 43,500, Malkapur - 43,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 43,600, Washim - 43,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 703 699 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 662 658 Cottonseed refined 690 685 Cottonseed solvent 670 665 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 700 694 Soyoil Solvent 660 655 Cottonseed refined 690 686 Cottonseed solvent 670 664 AKOLA Soyoil refined 699 694 Soyoil Solvent 657 652 Cottonseed refined oil 691 688 Cottonseed solvent oil 672 668 DHULIA Soyoil refined 708 703 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 711 709 JALNA Soyoil refined 707 705 NANDED Soyoil refined 709 704 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 712, Baramati - 707, Chalisgaon - 710, Pachora - 709, Parbhani - 709, Koosnoor - 708, Solapur - 711, Supa - 709, Sangli - 712. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 40,000-40,700 40,000-40,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 40,500 Akola -40,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,100, Hingoli - 40,200, Jalna - 39,900, Koosnoor - 40,200, Latur - 39,400, Nanded - 39,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 40,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 41,100 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 38.4 degree Celsius (101.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.8 degree Celsius (76.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely toward evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 38 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *