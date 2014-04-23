Nagpur, Apr 23 Coconut KP oil prices touched to a record high in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend. Sharp rise in coconut producing regions, poor crop condition because of unseasonal rains and healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh coconut KP oil also strengthened prices here, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oils ruled steady in weak trading activity trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in coconut oil and likely to touch historic high. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed upward tendency here on increased buying support from South- based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on demand from local crushing plants and restricted supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in overseas soyabean prices, healthy hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean price and fresh enquiries from South-based plants also pushed up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,000-42,500 32,700-42,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,100-42,600 33,800-42,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 44,000-44,500 43,500-44,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 150 32,500-42,200 Amravati 100 33,000-41,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 32,800-42,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 32,000-42,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 43,800, Hingoli - 42,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 43,500, Malkapur - 43,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 43,900, Washim - 43,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 703 703 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 662 662 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,600 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 700 700 Soyoil Solvent 660 660 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 699 699 Soyoil Solvent 657 657 Cottonseed refined oil 691 691 Cottonseed solvent oil 672 672 DHULIA Soyoil refined 708 708 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 711 711 JALNA Soyoil refined 707 707 NANDED Soyoil refined 709 709 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 712, Baramati - 707, Chalisgaon - 710, Pachora - 709, Parbhani - 709, Koosnoor - 708, Solapur - 711, Supa - 709, Sangli - 712. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 40,700-41,400 40,100-40,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 40,900 Akola -40,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,100, Hingoli - 41,200, Jalna - 41,300, Koosnoor - 40,200, Latur - 41,800, Nanded - 39,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 42,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 41,800 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.9 degree Celsius (96.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.7 degree Celsius (74.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely toward evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 39 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *