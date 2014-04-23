Nagpur, Apr 23 Coconut KP oil prices touched to a record high in Vidarbha region
of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a
firming global trend. Sharp rise in coconut producing regions, poor crop condition because of
unseasonal rains and healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh coconut KP oil also strengthened prices
here, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed and castor oils ruled steady in weak trading activity trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in coconut oil and likely to touch historic high.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today showed upward tendency here on increased buying support from South-
based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in overseas
soymeal prices also boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed
up again on demand from local crushing plants and restricted supply from producing
regions. Sharp rise in overseas soyabean prices, healthy hike in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean price and fresh enquiries from South-based plants also pushed up prices,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 33,000-42,500 32,700-42,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 33,100-42,600 33,800-42,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 44,000-44,500 43,500-44,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 150 32,500-42,200
Amravati 100 33,000-41,900
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 32,800-42,700
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 32,000-42,200
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 43,800, Hingoli - 42,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 43,500, Malkapur - 43,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 43,900,
Washim - 43,100, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 703 703
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 662 662
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 670 670
Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,600 2,550
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 700 700
Soyoil Solvent 660 660
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 670 670
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 699 699
Soyoil Solvent 657 657
Cottonseed refined oil 691 691
Cottonseed solvent oil 672 672
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 708 708
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
711 711
JALNA
Soyoil refined
707 707
NANDED
Soyoil refined 709 709
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 712,
Baramati - 707, Chalisgaon - 710, Pachora - 709, Parbhani - 709,
Koosnoor - 708, Solapur - 711, Supa - 709, Sangli - 712.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 40,700-41,400 40,100-40,700
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 40,900
Akola -40,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,100, Hingoli - 41,200,
Jalna - 41,300, Koosnoor - 40,200, Latur - 41,800, Nanded - 39,900,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 42,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 41,800
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 35.9 degree Celsius (96.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.7 degree Celsius (74.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely toward evening or night. Maximum
and Minimum temperature likely to be around 39 and 26 degree Celsius respectively.
