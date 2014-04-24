Nagpur, Apr 24 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move because of fresh rise in overseas edible oils, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered further on good buying support from South-based traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on increased buying support from crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions because of heavy rains in parts of Vidarbha yesterday. Further rise in soymeal and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also boosted sentiment, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,400-42,500 33,000-42,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,500-42,600 33,100-42,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 44,100-44,500 44,000-44,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 32,800-42,200 Amravati 100 33,000-41,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 32,700-42,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 32,000-42,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 43,800, Hingoli - 42,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 43,500, Malkapur - 43,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 43,900, Washim - 43,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 703 703 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 662 662 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,600 2,600 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 700 700 Soyoil Solvent 660 660 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 699 699 Soyoil Solvent 657 657 Cottonseed refined oil 691 691 Cottonseed solvent oil 672 672 DHULIA Soyoil refined 708 708 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 711 711 JALNA Soyoil refined 707 707 NANDED Soyoil refined 709 709 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 712, Baramati - 707, Chalisgaon - 710, Pachora - 709, Parbhani - 709, Koosnoor - 708, Solapur - 711, Supa - 709, Sangli - 712. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 40,800-41,500 40,700-41,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 40,900 Akola -40,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,100, Hingoli - 41,200, Jalna - 41,300, Koosnoor - 40,200, Latur - 41,800, Nanded - 39,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 42,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 41,900 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.3 degree Celsius (104.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.0 degree Celsius (75.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 42 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *