Nagpur, Apr 25 Major edible oils prices rose in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festive and marriage season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved and palm oil climbed in Malaysian oil market. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, reported demand from South-based traders and weak overseas supply also fuelled price, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, rapeseed and castor oil today opened on firm note on renewed demand from local traders amid thin supply from local crushing plants. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid restricted arrival from producing belts. Notable rise in soyabean oil, healthy hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices, reports about weak overseas soyabean production and repeated enquiries from South-based plants also pushed up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,000-43,000 33,000-42,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,100-43,100 33,100-42,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 44,500-45,000 44,000-44,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 32,800-42,500 Amravati 100 33,000-42,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 32,300-42,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 32,000-42,400 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 43,800, Hingoli - 42,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 43,500, Malkapur - 43,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 43,900, Washim - 43,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 703 700 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 662 660 Cottonseed refined 695 690 Cottonseed solvent 675 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,600 2,600 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 701 700 Soyoil Solvent 661 660 Cottonseed refined 693 690 Cottonseed solvent 672 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 702 699 Soyoil Solvent 659 657 Cottonseed refined oil 695 691 Cottonseed solvent oil 675 672 DHULIA Soyoil refined 710 708 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 713 710 JALNA Soyoil refined 710 707 NANDED Soyoil refined 712 711 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 714, Baramati - 709, Chalisgaon - 711, Pachora - 710, Parbhani - 711, Koosnoor - 710, Solapur - 713, Supa - 712, Sangli - 714. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 40,800-41,500 40,800-41,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 40,900 Akola -40,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,100, Hingoli - 41,200, Jalna - 41,300, Koosnoor - 40,200, Latur - 41,800, Nanded - 39,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 42,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 41,900 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.0 degree Celsius (105.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.4 degree Celsius (74.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 42 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *