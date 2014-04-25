Nagpur, Apr 25 Major edible oils prices rose in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festive and marriage season amid a
firming global trend. Sentiment also improved and palm oil climbed in Malaysian oil market.
Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, reported demand from South-based traders and weak
overseas supply also fuelled price, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, rapeseed and castor oil today opened on firm note on renewed
demand from local traders amid thin supply from local crushing plants.
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed and coconut KP oils
ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed
up again on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid restricted arrival from
producing belts. Notable rise in soyabean oil, healthy hike in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices, reports about weak overseas soyabean production and repeated
enquiries from South-based plants also pushed up prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 33,000-43,000 33,000-42,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 33,100-43,100 33,100-42,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 44,500-45,000 44,000-44,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 32,800-42,500
Amravati 100 33,000-42,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 32,300-42,300
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 32,000-42,400
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 43,800, Hingoli - 42,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 43,500, Malkapur - 43,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 43,900,
Washim - 43,100, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 703 700
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 662 660
Cottonseed refined 695 690
Cottonseed solvent 675 670
Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,170
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,600 2,600
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 701 700
Soyoil Solvent 661 660
Cottonseed refined 693 690
Cottonseed solvent 672 670
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 702 699
Soyoil Solvent 659 657
Cottonseed refined oil 695 691
Cottonseed solvent oil 675 672
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 710 708
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
713 710
JALNA
Soyoil refined
710 707
NANDED
Soyoil refined 712 711
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 714,
Baramati - 709, Chalisgaon - 711, Pachora - 710, Parbhani - 711,
Koosnoor - 710, Solapur - 713, Supa - 712, Sangli - 714.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 40,800-41,500 40,800-41,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 40,900
Akola -40,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,100, Hingoli - 41,200,
Jalna - 41,300, Koosnoor - 40,200, Latur - 41,800, Nanded - 39,900,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 42,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 41,900
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 41.0 degree Celsius (105.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.4 degree Celsius (74.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 42 and 24 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *