Nagpur, Apr 28 Prices of soyabean, cottonseed and coconut KP oil skyrocketed in Vidarbha region of Westerna Maharashtra on emergence of buying by stockists triggered by similar trend in international market. Stockists were reportedly active because of sharp rise in Malaysian palm and American soya digam oil. Healthy hike on NCDEX and fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh oil helped to push up prices, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oils ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up here on good buying support from local traders amid short supply from crushing plants. Fresh rise in overseas soymeal prices in last two sessions also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) recovered strongly on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid thin arrival from producing regions. Notable rise on NCDEX, healthy rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in soymeal and firm trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 38,000-45,000 36,800-45,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 38,100-45,100 36,900-45,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 46,500-47,000 46,000-46,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 36,800-44,500 Amravati 100 36,000-44,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 36,300-44,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 37,000-44,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 44,900, Hingoli - 42,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 44,500, Malkapur - 44,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 44,900, Washim - 44,400, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 715 708 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 675 668 Cottonseed refined 705 700 Cottonseed solvent 685 669 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,650 2,600 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 712 707 Soyoil Solvent 672 667 Cottonseed refined 703 698 Cottonseed solvent 681 678 AKOLA Soyoil refined 714 710 Soyoil Solvent 662 660 Cottonseed refined oil 703 698 Cottonseed solvent oil 679 675 DHULIA Soyoil refined 723 719 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 725 717 JALNA Soyoil refined 720 715 NANDED Soyoil refined 726 719 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 727, Baramati - 722, Chalisgaon - 724, Pachora - 723, Parbhani - 724, Koosnoor - 722, Solapur - 726, Supa - 725, Sangli - 727. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 41,000-41,700 40,800-41,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 41,100 Akola -41,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,400, Hingoli - 41,500, Jalna - 41,600, Koosnoor - 40,200, Latur - 41,800, Nanded - 39,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 42,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 42,100 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 43.3 degree Celsius (109.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.8 degree Celsius (73.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 44 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *