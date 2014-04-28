Nagpur, Apr 28 Prices of soyabean, cottonseed and coconut KP oil skyrocketed in
Vidarbha region of Westerna Maharashtra on emergence of buying by stockists triggered by similar
trend in international market. Stockists were reportedly active because of sharp rise in
Malaysian palm and American soya digam oil. Healthy hike on NCDEX and fresh rise in Madhya
Pradesh oil helped to push up prices, sources said Monday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor
oils ruled steady in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil as overseas supply
reported weak.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today zoomed up here on good buying support from local traders amid short
supply from crushing plants. Fresh rise in overseas soymeal prices in last two
sessions also boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
recovered strongly on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid thin
arrival from producing regions. Notable rise on NCDEX, healthy rise in soyabean oil,
upward trend in soymeal and firm trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped
to push up prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 38,000-45,000 36,800-45,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 38,100-45,100 36,900-45,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 46,500-47,000 46,000-46,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 36,800-44,500
Amravati 100 36,000-44,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 36,300-44,800
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 37,000-44,200
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 44,900, Hingoli - 42,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 44,500, Malkapur - 44,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 44,900,
Washim - 44,400, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 715 708
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 675 668
Cottonseed refined 705 700
Cottonseed solvent 685 669
Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,650 2,600
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 712 707
Soyoil Solvent 672 667
Cottonseed refined 703 698
Cottonseed solvent 681 678
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 714 710
Soyoil Solvent 662 660
Cottonseed refined oil 703 698
Cottonseed solvent oil 679 675
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 723 719
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
725 717
JALNA
Soyoil refined
720 715
NANDED
Soyoil refined 726 719
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 727,
Baramati - 722, Chalisgaon - 724, Pachora - 723, Parbhani - 724,
Koosnoor - 722, Solapur - 726, Supa - 725, Sangli - 727.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 41,000-41,700 40,800-41,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 41,100
Akola -41,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,400, Hingoli - 41,500,
Jalna - 41,600, Koosnoor - 40,200, Latur - 41,800, Nanded - 39,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 42,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 42,100
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 43.3 degree Celsius (109.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
22.8 degree Celsius (73.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 44 and 24
degree Celsius respectively.
