Nagpur, Apr 29 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move because of downward trend in international edible oil prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oils ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported healthy rise on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Weak estimate of soyabean production in this season, fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices, according to sources Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 36,000-46,000 36,000-45,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 36,100-46,100 36,100-45,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 47,000-47,500 46,500-47,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 36,200-45,500 Amravati 100 36,000-45,100 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 36,300-45,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 36,200-45,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 45,900, Hingoli - 44,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 45,500, Malkapur - 45,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 46,200, Washim - 44,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 715 715 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 675 675 Cottonseed refined 705 705 Cottonseed solvent 685 685 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,650 2,650 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 712 712 Soyoil Solvent 672 672 Cottonseed refined 703 703 Cottonseed solvent 681 681 AKOLA Soyoil refined 714 714 Soyoil Solvent 662 662 Cottonseed refined oil 703 703 Cottonseed solvent oil 679 679 DHULIA Soyoil refined 723 723 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 725 725 JALNA Soyoil refined 720 720 NANDED Soyoil refined 726 726 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 727, Baramati - 722, Chalisgaon - 724, Pachora - 723, Parbhani - 724, Koosnoor - 722, Solapur - 726, Supa - 725, Sangli - 727. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 41,000-41,700 41,000-41,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 41,200 Akola -41,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,400, Hingoli - 41,500, Jalna - 41,600, Koosnoor - 40,600, Latur - 41,800, Nanded - 40,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 42,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 42,100 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 43.7 degree Celsius (110.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.4 degree Celsius (77.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 44 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *