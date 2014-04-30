Nagpur, Apr 30 Barring a rise in coconut KP oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed coconut KP oil prices up. Crop damage reports in producing regions also activated stockists, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oils quoted static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in coconut KP oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up here on good demand from South-based traders amid tight supply from local crushing plants. Healthy rise in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) quoted strong here on good buying support from local crushing plants amid restricted supply from producing belt. Sharp rise in soymeal, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and notable hike on NCDEX also pushed up prices here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 40,000-46,700 39,000-46,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 40,100-46,800 39,100-46,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 47,000-47,500 47,000-47,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 39,200-45,700 Amravati 100 41,000-45,100 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 39,300-45,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 38,900-46,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 46,000, Hingoli - 45,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 45,600, Malkapur - 45,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 46,700, Washim - 45,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 715 715 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 675 675 Cottonseed refined 705 705 Cottonseed solvent 685 685 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,655 2,650 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 712 712 Soyoil Solvent 672 672 Cottonseed refined 703 703 Cottonseed solvent 681 681 AKOLA Soyoil refined 714 714 Soyoil Solvent 662 662 Cottonseed refined oil 703 703 Cottonseed solvent oil 679 679 DHULIA Soyoil refined 723 723 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 725 725 JALNA Soyoil refined 720 720 NANDED Soyoil refined 726 726 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 727, Baramati - 722, Chalisgaon - 724, Pachora - 723, Parbhani - 724, Koosnoor - 722, Solapur - 726, Supa - 725, Sangli - 727. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 45,000-45,600 44,300-45,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 44,600 Akola -44,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 44,400, Hingoli - 44,900, Jalna - 45,600, Koosnoor - 44,600, Latur - 45,900, Nanded - 40,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 46,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 47,100 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.5 degree Celsius (108.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 26.4 degree Celsius (79.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 43 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed on Thursday and Friday on the occasion of May 1 (Workers day) and Akshay Tritiya respectively. * * * *