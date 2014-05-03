Nagpur, May 2 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak because of weak condition in Madhya Pradesh edible oils and good overseas supply, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Goundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 38,500-47,500 38,800-47,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 38,600-47,600 38,900-47,1100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 47,000-47,500 47,000-47,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 38,200-46,700 Amravati 100 38,800-46,100 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 39,000-46,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 38,900-47,000 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 47,000, Hingoli - 47,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 46,600, Malkapur - 47,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 47,700, Washim - 47,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 703 708 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 663 668 Cottonseed refined 690 700 Cottonseed solvent 670 680 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,650 2,650 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 700 705 Soyoil Solvent 660 664 Cottonseed refined 690 695 Cottonseed solvent 670 677 AKOLA Soyoil refined 702 703 Soyoil Solvent 662 665 Cottonseed refined oil 693 696 Cottonseed solvent oil 671 676 DHULIA Soyoil refined 710 713 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 709 712 JALNA Soyoil refined 710 715 NANDED Soyoil refined 713 7219 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 715, Baramati - 712, Chalisgaon - 714, Pachora - 713, Parbhani - 714, Koosnoor - 710, Solapur - 711, Supa - 712, Sangli - 710. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 45,000-45,600 45,000-45,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 44,600 Akola -44,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 44,400, Hingoli - 44,900, Jalna - 45,600, Koosnoor - 44,600, Latur - 45,900, Nanded - 40,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 46,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 47,100 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 43.3 degree Celsius (109.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.7 degree Celsius (76.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 61 per cent, lowest - 25 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers may occuar. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 39 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *