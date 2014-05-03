Nagpur, May 2 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid
weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak because of weak condition in Madhya
Pradesh edible oils and good overseas supply, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Goundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and
coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed
up again on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid tight supply
from producing regions. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported
demand from South-based plants also boosted prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 38,500-47,500 38,800-47,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 38,600-47,600 38,900-47,1100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 47,000-47,500 47,000-47,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 38,200-46,700
Amravati 100 38,800-46,100
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 39,000-46,800
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 38,900-47,000
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 47,000, Hingoli - 47,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 46,600, Malkapur - 47,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 47,700,
Washim - 47,200, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 703 708
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 663 668
Cottonseed refined 690 700
Cottonseed solvent 670 680
Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,650 2,650
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 700 705
Soyoil Solvent 660 664
Cottonseed refined 690 695
Cottonseed solvent 670 677
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 702 703
Soyoil Solvent 662 665
Cottonseed refined oil 693 696
Cottonseed solvent oil 671 676
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 710 713
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
709 712
JALNA
Soyoil refined
710 715
NANDED
Soyoil refined 713 7219
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 715,
Baramati - 712, Chalisgaon - 714, Pachora - 713, Parbhani - 714,
Koosnoor - 710, Solapur - 711, Supa - 712, Sangli - 710.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 45,000-45,600 45,000-45,600
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 44,600
Akola -44,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 44,400, Hingoli - 44,900,
Jalna - 45,600, Koosnoor - 44,600, Latur - 45,900, Nanded - 40,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 46,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 47,100
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 43.3 degree Celsius (109.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.7 degree Celsius (76.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 61 per cent, lowest - 25 per cent.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers may occuar. Maximum and Minimum
temperature likely to be around 39 and 27 degree Celsius respectively.
