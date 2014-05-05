Nagpur, May 5 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered here on good demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) touched to a record high on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in soymeal, reports about weak soyabean production in this season and healthy rise on NCDEX also helped to push up prices, according to sources Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 38,000-48,000 38,000-47,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 38,100-48,100 38,100-47,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 47,000-47,500 47,000-47,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 38,200-47,200 Amravati 100 38,000-46,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 37,300-47,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 37,700-47,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 48,000, Hingoli - 47,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 46,600, Malkapur - 47,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 47,900, Washim - 48,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 703 703 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 663 663 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,650 2,650 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 700 700 Soyoil Solvent 660 660 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 702 702 Soyoil Solvent 662 662 Cottonseed refined oil 693 693 Cottonseed solvent oil 671 671 DHULIA Soyoil refined 710 710 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 709 709 JALNA Soyoil refined 710 710 NANDED Soyoil refined 713 713 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 715, Baramati - 712, Chalisgaon - 714, Pachora - 713, Parbhani - 714, Koosnoor - 710, Solapur - 711, Supa - 712, Sangli - 710. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 45,200-45,700 45,000-45,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 44,700 Akola -44,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 44,400, Hingoli - 44,900, Jalna - 45,600, Koosnoor - 44,600, Latur - 45,900, Nanded - 40,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 46,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 47,300 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.4 degree Celsius (102.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.9 degree Celsius (76.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *