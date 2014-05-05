Nagpur, May 5 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals
and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from
millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment,
adopting `wait and watch' move, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today recovered here on good demand from South-based traders amid weak supply
from crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) touched
to a record high on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply
from producing regions. Fresh rise in soymeal, reports about weak soyabean
production in this season and healthy rise on NCDEX also helped to push up prices,
according to sources
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 38,000-48,000 38,000-47,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 38,100-48,100 38,100-47,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 47,000-47,500 47,000-47,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 38,200-47,200
Amravati 100 38,000-46,900
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 37,300-47,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 37,700-47,500
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 48,000, Hingoli - 47,300, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 46,600, Malkapur - 47,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 47,900,
Washim - 48,200, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 703 703
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 663 663
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 670 670
Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,650 2,650
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 700 700
Soyoil Solvent 660 660
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 670 670
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 702 702
Soyoil Solvent 662 662
Cottonseed refined oil 693 693
Cottonseed solvent oil 671 671
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 710 710
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
709 709
JALNA
Soyoil refined
710 710
NANDED
Soyoil refined 713 713
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 715,
Baramati - 712, Chalisgaon - 714, Pachora - 713, Parbhani - 714,
Koosnoor - 710, Solapur - 711, Supa - 712, Sangli - 710.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 45,200-45,700 45,000-45,600
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 44,700
Akola -44,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 44,400, Hingoli - 44,900,
Jalna - 45,600, Koosnoor - 44,600, Latur - 45,900, Nanded - 40,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 46,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 47,300
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 39.4 degree Celsius (102.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.9 degree Celsius (76.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 25
degree Celsius respectively.
