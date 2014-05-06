Nagpur, May 6 In range-bound trade, soyabean and coconut KP oil prices moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish because of easy condition in Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam prices. Healthy recovery in Indian rupee against dollar also helped to push down oils. Fresh fall on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in coconut KP oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid good supply from producing regions. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also said to be the reasons for soyabean prices fall, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 37,500-47,600 38,000-48,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 37,600-47,700 38,100-48,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 47,000-47,500 47,000-47,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 37,200-46,500 Amravati 100 37,000-46,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 37,300-47,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 37,700-47,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 48,000, Hingoli - 47,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 48,000, Malkapur - 48,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 47,500, Washim - 47,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 700 703 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 660 663 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,620 2,650 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 699 704 Soyoil Solvent 658 661 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 699 702 Soyoil Solvent 660 662 Cottonseed refined oil 693 693 Cottonseed solvent oil 671 671 DHULIA Soyoil refined 708 710 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 707 708 JALNA Soyoil refined 709 713 NANDED Soyoil refined 711 713 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 713, Baramati - 710, Chalisgaon - 713, Pachora - 713, Parbhani - 714, Koosnoor - 708, Solapur - 709, Supa - 710, Sangli - 708. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 45,000-45,600 45,000-45,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 44,700 Akola -44,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 44,400, Hingoli - 44,900, Jalna - 45,600, Koosnoor - 44,600, Latur - 45,900, Nanded - 40,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 46,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 47,300 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.2 degree Celsius (104.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.1 degree Celsius (71.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 4.0 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 38 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *