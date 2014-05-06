Nagpur, May 6 In range-bound trade, soyabean and coconut KP oil prices moved down at
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global
trend. Sentiment turned bearish because of easy condition in Malaysian palm oil and American
soya digam prices. Healthy recovery in Indian rupee against dollar also helped to push down
oils. Fresh fall on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected
sentiment, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed and castor oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in coconut KP oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid good supply from
producing regions. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, easy condition
on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also said to be the
reasons for soyabean prices fall, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 37,500-47,600 38,000-48,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 37,600-47,700 38,100-48,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 47,000-47,500 47,000-47,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 37,200-46,500
Amravati 100 37,000-46,900
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 37,300-47,100
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 37,700-47,200
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 48,000, Hingoli - 47,300, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 48,000, Malkapur - 48,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 47,500,
Washim - 47,000, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 700 703
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 660 663
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 670 670
Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,620 2,650
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 699 704
Soyoil Solvent 658 661
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 670 670
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 699 702
Soyoil Solvent 660 662
Cottonseed refined oil 693 693
Cottonseed solvent oil 671 671
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 708 710
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
707 708
JALNA
Soyoil refined
709 713
NANDED
Soyoil refined 711 713
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 713,
Baramati - 710, Chalisgaon - 713, Pachora - 713, Parbhani - 714,
Koosnoor - 708, Solapur - 709, Supa - 710, Sangli - 708.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 45,000-45,600 45,000-45,600
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 44,700
Akola -44,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 44,400, Hingoli - 44,900,
Jalna - 45,600, Koosnoor - 44,600, Latur - 45,900, Nanded - 40,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 46,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 47,300
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 40.2 degree Celsius (104.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
22.1 degree Celsius (71.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 4.0 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and Minimum temperature likely to be around 38 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
