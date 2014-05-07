Nagpur, May 7 Barring a fall in coconut KP oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled coconut KP oil prices down. Sharp fall in producing regions and release of
stock from stockists also pushed down prices, sources said Wednesday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed and castor oils ruled steady in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect downward trend in coconut KP oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local traders amid profit-
taking selling by stockists at higher level.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) quoted
lower on poor buying support from local crushing plants. No takers to soyabean oil,
fresh fall in soymeal, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and
increased supply from producing regions also pulled prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 37,500-47,500 37,500-47,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 37,600-47,600 37,600-47,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 47,000-47,500 47,000-47,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 150 37,200-46,600
Amravati 100 37,000-46,900
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 37,300-47,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 37,700-47,300
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 48,000, Hingoli - 47,300, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 48,000, Malkapur - 48,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 47,500,
Washim - 47,000, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 700 700
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 660 660
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 670 670
Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,610 2,620
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 699 699
Soyoil Solvent 658 658
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 670 670
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 699 699
Soyoil Solvent 660 660
Cottonseed refined oil 693 693
Cottonseed solvent oil 671 671
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 708 708
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
707 707
JALNA
Soyoil refined
709 709
NANDED
Soyoil refined 711 711
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 713,
Baramati - 710, Chalisgaon - 713, Pachora - 713, Parbhani - 714,
Koosnoor - 708, Solapur - 709, Supa - 710, Sangli - 708.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 44,800-45,400 45,000-45,600
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 44,600
Akola -44,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 44,400, Hingoli - 44,900,
Jalna - 45,600, Koosnoor - 44,600, Latur - 45,900, Nanded - 40,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 46,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 47,200
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 37.7 degree Celsius (99.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
22.1 degree Celsius (71.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 93 per cent., lowest - 41 per cent.
Rainfall : 0.6 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and Minimum temperature likely to be around 38 and 22 degree Celsius respectively.
