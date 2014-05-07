Nagpur, May 7 Barring a fall in coconut KP oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled coconut KP oil prices down. Sharp fall in producing regions and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oils ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in coconut KP oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local traders amid profit- taking selling by stockists at higher level. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) quoted lower on poor buying support from local crushing plants. No takers to soyabean oil, fresh fall in soymeal, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and increased supply from producing regions also pulled prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 37,500-47,500 37,500-47,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 37,600-47,600 37,600-47,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 47,000-47,500 47,000-47,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 150 37,200-46,600 Amravati 100 37,000-46,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 37,300-47,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 37,700-47,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 48,000, Hingoli - 47,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 48,000, Malkapur - 48,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 47,500, Washim - 47,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 700 700 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 660 660 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,610 2,620 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 699 699 Soyoil Solvent 658 658 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 699 699 Soyoil Solvent 660 660 Cottonseed refined oil 693 693 Cottonseed solvent oil 671 671 DHULIA Soyoil refined 708 708 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 707 707 JALNA Soyoil refined 709 709 NANDED Soyoil refined 711 711 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 713, Baramati - 710, Chalisgaon - 713, Pachora - 713, Parbhani - 714, Koosnoor - 708, Solapur - 709, Supa - 710, Sangli - 708. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 44,800-45,400 45,000-45,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 44,600 Akola -44,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 44,400, Hingoli - 44,900, Jalna - 45,600, Koosnoor - 44,600, Latur - 45,900, Nanded - 40,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 46,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 47,200 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 37.7 degree Celsius (99.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.1 degree Celsius (71.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 93 per cent., lowest - 41 per cent. Rainfall : 0.6 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 38 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *