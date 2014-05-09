Nagpur, May 9 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market also affected sentiment, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, Rapeseed, castor coconut KP oils ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) recovered strongly on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions because of unseasonal rains in parts of Vidarbha. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated enquiries from South-based plants also pushed up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 38,500-47,400 38,000-47,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 38,600-47,500 38,100-47,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 47,000-47,500 47,000-47,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 37,800-46,500 Amravati 100 38,100-46,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 37,800-47,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 37,900-47,000 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 48,000, Hingoli - 47,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 48,000, Malkapur - 48,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 47,500, Washim - 47,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 698 700 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 658 662 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,630 2,630 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 697 699 Soyoil Solvent 655 658 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 698 702 Soyoil Solvent 657 660 Cottonseed refined oil 693 693 Cottonseed solvent oil 671 671 DHULIA Soyoil refined 706 707 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 705 708 JALNA Soyoil refined 707 709 NANDED Soyoil refined 709 712 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 711, Baramati - 708, Chalisgaon - 710, Pachora - 711, Parbhani - 711, Koosnoor - 706, Solapur - 707, Supa - 708, Sangli - 707. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 44,800-45,400 48,800-45,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 44,600 Akola -44,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 44,400, Hingoli - 44,900, Jalna - 45,600, Koosnoor - 44,600, Latur - 45,900, Nanded - 40,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 46,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 47,200 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.2 degree Celsius (104.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.6 degree Celsius (78.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 39 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *