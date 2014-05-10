Nagpur, May 10 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market
also affected sentiment, sources said Friday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
Rapeseed, castor coconut KP oils ruled steady in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
recovered strongly on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from
producing regions because of unseasonal rains in parts of Vidarbha. Fresh rise on
NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated enquiries from
South-based plants also pushed up prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 38,500-47,400 38,000-47,400 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 38,600-47,500 38,100-47,500 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 47,000-47,500 47,000-47,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 37,800-46,500
Amravati 100 38,100-46,900
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 37,800-47,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 37,900-47,000
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 48,000, Hingoli - 47,300, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 48,000, Malkapur - 48,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 47,500,
Washim - 47,000, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,000-7,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 698 700
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 658 662
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 670 670
Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,630 2,630
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 697 699
Soyoil Solvent 655 658
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 670 670
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 698 702
Soyoil Solvent 657 660
Cottonseed refined oil 693 693
Cottonseed solvent oil 671 671
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 706 707
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
705 708
JALNA
Soyoil refined
707 709
NANDED
Soyoil refined 709 712
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 711,
Baramati - 708, Chalisgaon - 710, Pachora - 711, Parbhani - 711,
Koosnoor - 706, Solapur - 707, Supa - 708, Sangli - 707.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 44,800-45,400 48,800-45,400
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 44,600
Akola -44,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 44,400, Hingoli - 44,900,
Jalna - 45,600, Koosnoor - 44,600, Latur - 45,900, Nanded - 40,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 46,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 47,200
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 40.2 degree Celsius (104.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
25.6 degree Celsius (78.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and Minimum temperature likely to be around 39 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *