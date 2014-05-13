Nagpur, May 13 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move till declaration of Lok Sabha election results, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, Rapeseed, castor, coconut KP oils quoted static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today declined here on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on good buying support from local crushing plants. Fresh rise on NCDEX, weak supply from producing regions because of fear of unseasonal rains, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated enquiries from South-based plants also pushed up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 40,000-47,300 39,200-47,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 40,100-47,400 39,300-47,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 47,000-47,500 47,000-47,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 38,900-46,900 Amravati 100 38,200-46,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 37,800-46,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 150 39,000-46,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 48,000, Hingoli - 47,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 48,000, Malkapur - 48,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 47,600, Washim - 47,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,700 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 698 698 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 658 658 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,630 2,630 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 697 697 Soyoil Solvent 655 655 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 698 698 Soyoil Solvent 657 657 Cottonseed refined oil 693 693 Cottonseed solvent oil 671 671 DHULIA Soyoil refined 706 706 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 705 705 JALNA Soyoil refined 707 707 NANDED Soyoil refined 709 709 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 711, Baramati - 708, Chalisgaon - 710, Pachora - 711, Parbhani - 711, Koosnoor - 706, Solapur - 707, Supa - 708, Sangli - 707. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 44,600-45,200 44,800-45,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 44,600 Akola -44,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 44,400, Hingoli - 44,900, Jalna - 45,600, Koosnoor - 44,600, Latur - 45,900, Nanded - 45,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 46,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 47,200 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.8 degree Celsius (107.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 26.0 degree Celsius (78.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, on the occasion of occasion of Buddha Jayanti. * * * *