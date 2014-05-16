Nagpur, May 16 Soyabean oil prices suffered hevily at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported weak. Strong rally in Indian rupee against dollar and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment. Trading activity in other edible oils reported weak as no trader was mood for any commitment, eyeing Lok Sabha election results, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor, coconut KP oils quoted static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 696 701 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 656 659 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,650 2,650 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 694 698 Soyoil Solvent 654 657 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 695 698 Soyoil Solvent 655 657 Cottonseed refined oil 690 690 Cottonseed solvent oil 668 668 DHULIA Soyoil refined 704 709 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 705 707 JALNA Soyoil refined 707 708 NANDED Soyoil refined 708 711 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 709, Baramati - 706, Chalisgaon - 708, Pachora - 708, Parbhani - 710, Koosnoor - 706, Solapur - 706, Supa - 705, Sangli - 707. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 43,100-43,600 43,100-43,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 43,600 Akola -43,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 43,400, Hingoli - 43,900, Jalna - 44,100, Koosnoor - 44,200, Latur - 43,900, Nanded - 44,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 44,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 45,200 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.2 degree Celsius (104.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.5 degree Celsius (76.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 2.3 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Lok Sabha elections counting for Vidarbha seats is in process in Nagpur APMC premises here. Therefore, soyabean mandi and wholesale foodgrain market remained closed today on security reasons.