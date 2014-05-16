Nagpur, May 16 Soyabean oil prices suffered hevily at the Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in
overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported
weak. Strong rally in Indian rupee against dollar and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible
oil prices also affected sentiment. Trading activity in other edible oils reported weak as no
trader was mood for any commitment, eyeing Lok Sabha election results, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor, coconut KP oils quoted static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 696 701
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 656 659
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 670 670
Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,650 2,650
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 694 698
Soyoil Solvent 654 657
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 670 670
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 695 698
Soyoil Solvent 655 657
Cottonseed refined oil 690 690
Cottonseed solvent oil 668 668
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 704 709
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
705 707
JALNA
Soyoil refined
707 708
NANDED
Soyoil refined 708 711
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 709,
Baramati - 706, Chalisgaon - 708, Pachora - 708, Parbhani - 710,
Koosnoor - 706, Solapur - 706, Supa - 705, Sangli - 707.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 43,100-43,600 43,100-43,600
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 43,600
Akola -43,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 43,400, Hingoli - 43,900,
Jalna - 44,100, Koosnoor - 44,200, Latur - 43,900, Nanded - 44,400,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 44,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 45,200
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 40.2 degree Celsius (104.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.5 degree Celsius (76.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 2.3 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 26 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
ATTN : Lok Sabha elections counting for Vidarbha seats is in process in Nagpur APMC premises
here. Therefore, soyabean mandi and wholesale foodgrain market remained closed today on security
reasons.