Nagpur, May 17 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor, coconut KP oils quoted static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect quit condition in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported down on lack of demand from local traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. Fresh in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 696 696 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 656 656 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,650 2,650 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 694 694 Soyoil Solvent 654 654 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 695 695 Soyoil Solvent 655 655 Cottonseed refined oil 690 690 Cottonseed solvent oil 668 668 DHULIA Soyoil refined 704 704 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 705 705 JALNA Soyoil refined 707 707 NANDED Soyoil refined 708 708 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 709, Baramati - 706, Chalisgaon - 708, Pachora - 708, Parbhani - 710, Koosnoor - 706, Solapur - 706, Supa - 705, Sangli - 707. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 42,600-43,000 43,100-43,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 43,100 Akola -42,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,900, Hingoli - 43,400, Jalna - 43,400, Koosnoor - 43,700, Latur - 43,200, Nanded - 44,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 44,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 44,800 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.2 degree Celsius (106.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.7 degree Celsius (76.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 42 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Nagpur APMC is officially open today but no auction reported till 1.15 pm as a majority of employees is still busy finalisation on Lok Sabha election result process.