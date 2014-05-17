Nagpur, May 17 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged
at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity.
Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand
from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment,
adopting `wait and watch' move, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor, coconut KP oils quoted static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect quit condition in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today reported down on lack of demand from local traders amid short supply
from local crushing plants. Fresh in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 696 696
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 656 656
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 670 670
Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,650 2,650
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 694 694
Soyoil Solvent 654 654
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 670 670
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 695 695
Soyoil Solvent 655 655
Cottonseed refined oil 690 690
Cottonseed solvent oil 668 668
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 704 704
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
705 705
JALNA
Soyoil refined
707 707
NANDED
Soyoil refined 708 708
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 709,
Baramati - 706, Chalisgaon - 708, Pachora - 708, Parbhani - 710,
Koosnoor - 706, Solapur - 706, Supa - 705, Sangli - 707.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 42,600-43,000 43,100-43,600
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 43,100
Akola -42,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,900, Hingoli - 43,400,
Jalna - 43,400, Koosnoor - 43,700, Latur - 43,200, Nanded - 44,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 44,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 44,800
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 41.2 degree Celsius (106.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.7 degree Celsius (76.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 42 and 26
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
ATTN : Nagpur APMC is officially open today but no auction reported till 1.15 pm as a majority
of employees is still busy finalisation on Lok Sabha election result process.