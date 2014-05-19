Nagpur, May 19 Select edible oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as palm oil dropped in Malaysia amid forecasts for higher production this season. Sharp fall on NCDEX, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh edible oils and short supply from local crushing plants also pulled down prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed and castor oil today suffered heavily here on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from millers. Reports about downward trend in overseas edible oils also affected sentiment. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect fresh further fall in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported down here on lack of demand from South-based traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Easy condition on overseas soymeal market also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, according to sources. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions because of unseasonal rains. Sharp rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 38,000-48,000 38,000-47,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 38,100-48,100 38,100-47,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 47,000-47,500 47,000-47,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 38,000-46,900 Amravati 100 38,300-47,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 37,900-47,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 38,200-47,900 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 48,200, Hingoli - 47,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 48,000, Malkapur - 48,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 48,300, Washim - 47,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,700 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 692 696 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 652 656 Cottonseed refined 685 690 Cottonseed solvent 665 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 790 800 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,650 2,650 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 690 694 Soyoil Solvent 651 654 Cottonseed refined 685 690 Cottonseed solvent 665 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 691 695 Soyoil Solvent 652 655 Cottonseed refined oil 684 690 Cottonseed solvent oil 662 668 DHULIA Soyoil refined 700 704 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 699 705 JALNA Soyoil refined 702 707 NANDED Soyoil refined 700 708 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 702, Baramati - 701, Chalisgaon - 703, Pachora - 701, Parbhani - 705, Koosnoor - 700, Solapur - 702, Supa - 703, Sangli - 703. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 42,000-42,500 42,500-43,100 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 42,600 Akola -42,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,400, Hingoli - 42,900, Jalna - 42,800, Koosnoor - 43,200, Latur - 43,000, Nanded - 43,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 43,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 44,100 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.7 degree Celsius (109.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 28.1 degree Celsius (82.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.3 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 43 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *