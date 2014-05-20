Nagpur, May 20 Prices of soyabean and cottonseed oils softened at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on reduced offtake at existing higher levels amid weakening global trend. Trading sentiment turned bearish after palm oil futures in Malaysia and soya digam in America suffered reported fresh fall. Easy condition on Madhya Pradesh oil market also affected sentiment, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oils as overseas supply reported high. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) nosedived here on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid increased supply from producing regions. Continuous fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, easy condition in overseas soyabean market and sharp fall on NCDEX also pushed down prices in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 35,000-44,500 36,000-46,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 36,100-44,600 37,100-46,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 46,500-47,000 47,000-47,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 34,500-44,500 Amravati 100 35,300-43,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,700-44,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 35,200-44,400 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 48,200, Hingoli - 45,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 47,000, Malkapur - 46,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 47,300, Washim - 46,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,700 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 689 694 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 650 653 Cottonseed refined 680 685 Cottonseed solvent 660 665 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 790 790 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,650 2,650 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 687 689 Soyoil Solvent 646 650 Cottonseed refined 680 682 Cottonseed solvent 661 664 AKOLA Soyoil refined 691 695 Soyoil Solvent 652 655 Cottonseed refined oil 682 684 Cottonseed solvent oil 659 664 DHULIA Soyoil refined 697 700 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 695 702 JALNA Soyoil refined 701 703 NANDED Soyoil refined 698 702 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 700, Baramati - 699, Chalisgaon - 703, Pachora - 700, Parbhani - 704, Koosnoor - 700, Solapur - 702, Supa - 703, Sangli - 704. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 42,000-42,500 42,000-42,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 42,600 Akola -42,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,400, Hingoli - 42,900, Jalna - 42,800, Koosnoor - 43,200, Latur - 43,000, Nanded - 43,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 43,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 44,100 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.9 degree Celsius (107.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 28.8 degree Celsius (83.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.3 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 43 and 28 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *