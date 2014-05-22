Nagpur, May 22 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move till Modi government formation, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil quoted static in weak trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported down here on lack of demand from local traders amid release of stock from stockists. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions because of unseasonal rains in parts of Vidarbha. Healthy rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 35,000-45,000 35,000-44,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 35,100-45,100 35,100-44,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 46,500-47,000 46,500-47,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 34,500-44,700 Amravati 100 35,100-44,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,700-44,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 35,100-44,600 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 45,200, Hingoli - 45,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 46,000, Malkapur - 46,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 46,300, Washim - 46,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,700 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 689 689 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 650 650 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 790 790 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,650 2,650 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 687 687 Soyoil Solvent 646 646 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 661 661 AKOLA Soyoil refined 691 691 Soyoil Solvent 652 652 Cottonseed refined oil 682 682 Cottonseed solvent oil 659 659 DHULIA Soyoil refined 697 697 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 695 695 JALNA Soyoil refined 701 701 NANDED Soyoil refined 698 698 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 700, Baramati - 699, Chalisgaon - 703, Pachora - 700, Parbhani - 704, Koosnoor - 700, Solapur - 702, Supa - 703, Sangli - 704. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 41,500-42,000 42,000-42,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 42,200 Akola -41,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,200, Hingoli - 42,300, Jalna - 42,700, Koosnoor - 42,500, Latur - 42,700, Nanded - 43,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 43,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 43,500 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.9 degree Celsius (109.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.2 degree Celsius (77.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 44 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *