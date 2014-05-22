Nagpur, May 22 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged
at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity.
Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand
from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment,
adopting `wait and watch' move till Modi government formation, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil quoted static in weak trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today reported down here on lack of demand from local traders amid release of
stock from stockists. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected
sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed
up again on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing
regions because of unseasonal rains in parts of Vidarbha. Healthy rise on NCDEX,
upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants
also boosted prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 35,000-45,000 35,000-44,700 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 35,100-45,100 35,100-44,800 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 46,500-47,000 46,500-47,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 34,500-44,700
Amravati 100 35,100-44,200
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 34,700-44,100
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 35,100-44,600
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 45,200, Hingoli - 45,700, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 46,000, Malkapur - 46,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 46,300,
Washim - 46,200, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,700
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 689 689
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 650 650
Cottonseed refined 680 680
Cottonseed solvent 660 660
Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360
Sunflower oil refined 790 790
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,650 2,650
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 687 687
Soyoil Solvent 646 646
Cottonseed refined 680 680
Cottonseed solvent 661 661
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 691 691
Soyoil Solvent 652 652
Cottonseed refined oil 682 682
Cottonseed solvent oil 659 659
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 697 697
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
695 695
JALNA
Soyoil refined
701 701
NANDED
Soyoil refined 698 698
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 700,
Baramati - 699, Chalisgaon - 703, Pachora - 700, Parbhani - 704,
Koosnoor - 700, Solapur - 702, Supa - 703, Sangli - 704.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 41,500-42,000 42,000-42,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 42,200
Akola -41,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,200, Hingoli - 42,300,
Jalna - 42,700, Koosnoor - 42,500, Latur - 42,700, Nanded - 43,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 43,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 43,500
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 42.9 degree Celsius (109.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
25.2 degree Celsius (77.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 0.0 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 44 and 27
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *