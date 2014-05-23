Nagpur, May 23 Linseed and rapeseed oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sharp fall in linseed and rapeseed producing regions and release of stock from stockists also pushed down these oils here, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor and coconut KP oil quoted static in weak trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. Easy condition in Malaysian palm oil also affected sentiment. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed upward tendency here on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to jack up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 36,000-45,000 35,300-45,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 36,100-46,100 35,400-45,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 46,500-47,000 46,500-47,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 35,500-44,300 Amravati 100 35,500-44,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 35,000-44,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 35,100-45,100 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 45,250, Hingoli - 45,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 44,000, Malkapur - 45,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 45,000, Washim - 44,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya 10 6,600-6,800 6,400-6,700 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 689 689 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 650 650 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 790 790 Linseed oil 770 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,650 2,650 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 687 687 Soyoil Solvent 646 646 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 661 661 AKOLA Soyoil refined 691 691 Soyoil Solvent 652 652 Cottonseed refined oil 682 682 Cottonseed solvent oil 659 659 DHULIA Soyoil refined 697 697 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 695 695 JALNA Soyoil refined 701 701 NANDED Soyoil refined 698 698 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 700, Baramati - 699, Chalisgaon - 703, Pachora - 700, Parbhani - 704, Koosnoor - 700, Solapur - 702, Supa - 703, Sangli - 704. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 41,500-42,000 41,500-42,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 42,200 Akola -41,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,200, Hingoli - 42,300, Jalna - 42,700, Koosnoor - 42,500, Latur - 42,700, Nanded - 43,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 43,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 43,500 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 44.2 degree Celsius (111.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 27.5 degree Celsius (81.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 44 and 28 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *