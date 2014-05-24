Nagpur, May 24 In range-bound trade, select edible oil prices moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after American soyabean reported down because of strong rally Indian rupee against dollar. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh edible oils also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed and sunflower refined oil today reported sharp fall on poor demand from local traders amid short supply from crushing plants. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, castor, rapeseed and coconut KP oil quoted static in weak trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today declined marginally here in absence of buyers amid good supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed upward tendency here on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to jack up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 36,000-45,000 35,300-45,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 36,100-46,100 35,400-45,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 46,500-47,000 46,500-47,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 35,500-44,300 Amravati 100 35,500-44,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 35,000-44,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 35,100-45,100 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 45,250, Hingoli - 45,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 44,000, Malkapur - 45,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 45,000, Washim - 44,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,600-6,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 685 689 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 646 650 Cottonseed refined 670 680 Cottonseed solvent 652 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 780 790 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,650 2,650 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 681 687 Soyoil Solvent 640 646 Cottonseed refined 670 680 Cottonseed solvent 650 657 AKOLA Soyoil refined 682 685 Soyoil Solvent 644 652 Cottonseed refined oil 672 682 Cottonseed solvent oil 649 652 DHULIA Soyoil refined 692 697 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 690 695 JALNA Soyoil refined 695 701 NANDED Soyoil refined 693 698 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 695, Baramati - 694, Chalisgaon - 698, Pachora - 695, Parbhani - 704, Koosnoor - 695, Solapur - 697, Supa - 697, Sangli - 699. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 41,300-41,900 41,500-42,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 42,200 Akola -41,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,200, Hingoli - 42,300, Jalna - 42,700, Koosnoor - 42,500, Latur - 42,700, Nanded - 43,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 43,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 43,500 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 44.5 degree Celsius (112.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 27.5 degree Celsius (81.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear skya. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 29 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *