Nagpur, May 26 Quiet conditions developed in the major oil in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharastra following ample supply against scattered deals. Buying activity declined at existing historic high levels as no trader was in mood for any commitment. Fresh fall in international edible oils and weak trading activity on Madhya Pradesh oil market also affected sentiment. No trader was in mood for any commitment and all eyes on Modi government, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor, rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions because of unseasonal rains in parts of Vidarbha. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 39,000-45,100 38,000-45,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 39,100-45,200 38,100-45,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 46,500-47,000 46,500-47,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 36,500-44,400 Amravati 100 37,000-44,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 36,200-44,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 36,800-45,000 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 45,300, Hingoli - 45,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 44,400, Malkapur - 45,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 45,000, Washim - 44,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 20 4,200-4,400 4,300-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya 10 6,500-6,700 6,600-6,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 685 685 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 646 646 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 652 652 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,650 2,650 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 681 681 Soyoil Solvent 640 640 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 AKOLA Soyoil refined 682 682 Soyoil Solvent 644 644 Cottonseed refined oil 672 672 Cottonseed solvent oil 649 649 DHULIA Soyoil refined 692 692 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 690 690 JALNA Soyoil refined 695 695 NANDED Soyoil refined 693 693 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 695, Baramati - 694, Chalisgaon - 698, Pachora - 695, Parbhani - 704, Koosnoor - 695, Solapur - 697, Supa - 697, Sangli - 699. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 41,300-41,900 41,300-41,900 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 42,200 Akola -41,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,200, Hingoli - 42,300, Jalna - 42,700, Koosnoor - 42,500, Latur - 42,700, Nanded - 43,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 43,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 43,500 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.8 degree Celsius (109.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 26.0 degree Celsius (78.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 43 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *