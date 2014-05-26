Nagpur, May 26 Quiet conditions developed in the major oil in the Vidarbha region of
Western Maharastra following ample supply against scattered deals. Buying activity declined at
existing historic high levels as no trader was in mood for any commitment. Fresh fall in
international edible oils and weak trading activity on Madhya Pradesh oil market also affected
sentiment. No trader was in mood for any commitment and all eyes on Modi government, sources
said Monday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
castor, rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported strong on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from
producing regions because of unseasonal rains in parts of Vidarbha. Fresh rise in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also boosted
prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 39,000-45,100 38,000-45,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 39,100-45,200 38,100-45,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 46,500-47,000 46,500-47,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 36,500-44,400
Amravati 100 37,000-44,200
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 36,200-44,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 36,800-45,000
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 45,300, Hingoli - 45,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 44,400, Malkapur - 45,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 45,000,
Washim - 44,800, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed 20 4,200-4,400 4,300-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya 10 6,500-6,700 6,600-6,800
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 685 685
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 646 646
Cottonseed refined 670 670
Cottonseed solvent 652 652
Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360
Sunflower oil refined 780 780
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,650 2,650
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 681 681
Soyoil Solvent 640 640
Cottonseed refined 670 670
Cottonseed solvent 650 650
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 682 682
Soyoil Solvent 644 644
Cottonseed refined oil 672 672
Cottonseed solvent oil 649 649
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 692 692
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
690 690
JALNA
Soyoil refined
695 695
NANDED
Soyoil refined 693 693
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 695,
Baramati - 694, Chalisgaon - 698, Pachora - 695, Parbhani - 704,
Koosnoor - 695, Solapur - 697, Supa - 697, Sangli - 699.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 41,300-41,900 41,300-41,900
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 42,200
Akola -41,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,200, Hingoli - 42,300,
Jalna - 42,700, Koosnoor - 42,500, Latur - 42,700, Nanded - 43,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 43,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 43,500
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 42.8 degree Celsius (109.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
26.0 degree Celsius (78.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 0.0 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and Minimum temperature likely to be around 43 and 27 degree Celsius respectively.
