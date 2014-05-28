Nagpur, May 28 The slide in rapessed oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra for third day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good
supply from producing regions. Trading sentiment remained bearish in step with weak global
markets. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh rapeseed oil and reports about good rapeseed crop in
this season also pushed down prices, sources said Wednesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
castor and coconut KP oil quoted static in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
showed weak tendency on poor buying support from local traders amid good supply from
producing regions. Easy condition in soymeal, no takers to soyabean oil since past
three sessions, downward trend on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
prices also pulled down this oilseed, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 38,000-44,800 39,000-45,300 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 38,100-44,900 39,100-45,400 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 46,500-47,000 46,500-47,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 36,600-44,400
Amravati 100 37,000-44,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 36,300-44,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 36,700-44,800
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 45,200, Hingoli - 45,700, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 44,400, Malkapur - 45,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 44,900,
Washim - 44,800, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-6,700
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 685 685
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 646 646
Cottonseed refined 670 670
Cottonseed solvent 652 652
Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360
Sunflower oil refined 780 780
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,140
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,650 2,650
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 681 681
Soyoil Solvent 640 640
Cottonseed refined 670 670
Cottonseed solvent 650 650
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 682 682
Soyoil Solvent 644 644
Cottonseed refined oil 672 672
Cottonseed solvent oil 649 649
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 692 692
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
690 690
JALNA
Soyoil refined
695 695
NANDED
Soyoil refined 693 693
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 695,
Baramati - 694, Chalisgaon - 698, Pachora - 695, Parbhani - 704,
Koosnoor - 695, Solapur - 697, Supa - 697, Sangli - 699.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 41,200-41,800 42,200-41,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 42,200
Akola -41,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,200, Hingoli - 42,300,
Jalna - 42,600, Koosnoor - 42,500, Latur - 42,700, Nanded - 42,900,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 43,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 43,400
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 41.6 degree Celsius (106.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
25.5 degree Celsius (77.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 0.0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 43 and 26 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *