Nagpur, May 28 The slide in rapessed oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for third day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions. Trading sentiment remained bearish in step with weak global markets. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh rapeseed oil and reports about good rapeseed crop in this season also pushed down prices, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil quoted static in thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on poor buying support from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. Easy condition in soymeal, no takers to soyabean oil since past three sessions, downward trend on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pulled down this oilseed, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 38,000-44,800 39,000-45,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 38,100-44,900 39,100-45,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 46,500-47,000 46,500-47,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 36,600-44,400 Amravati 100 37,000-44,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 36,300-44,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 36,700-44,800 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 45,200, Hingoli - 45,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 44,400, Malkapur - 45,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 44,900, Washim - 44,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-6,700 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 685 685 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 646 646 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 652 652 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,650 2,650 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 681 681 Soyoil Solvent 640 640 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 AKOLA Soyoil refined 682 682 Soyoil Solvent 644 644 Cottonseed refined oil 672 672 Cottonseed solvent oil 649 649 DHULIA Soyoil refined 692 692 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 690 690 JALNA Soyoil refined 695 695 NANDED Soyoil refined 693 693 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 695, Baramati - 694, Chalisgaon - 698, Pachora - 695, Parbhani - 704, Koosnoor - 695, Solapur - 697, Supa - 697, Sangli - 699. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 41,200-41,800 42,200-41,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 42,200 Akola -41,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,200, Hingoli - 42,300, Jalna - 42,600, Koosnoor - 42,500, Latur - 42,700, Nanded - 42,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 43,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 43,400 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.6 degree Celsius (106.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.5 degree Celsius (77.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 43 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *