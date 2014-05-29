Nagpur, May 29 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported downward trend. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh edible oil also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil quoted static in thin trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil here because of good overseas arrival. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here on subdued demand from local traders amid good stock position in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 38,000-45,000 39,000-44,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 38,100-45,100 39,100-44,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 46,500-47,000 46,500-47,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 150 36,700-44,700 Amravati 100 37,000-44,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 36,300-44,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 36,700-44,900 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 45,200, Hingoli - 45,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 44,400, Malkapur - 45,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 45,000, Washim - 44,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-6,700 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 682 685 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 642 646 Cottonseed refined 660 670 Cottonseed solvent 642 652 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,650 2,650 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 678 681 Soyoil Solvent 637 640 Cottonseed refined 660 670 Cottonseed solvent 640 650 AKOLA Soyoil refined 680 682 Soyoil Solvent 640 644 Cottonseed refined oil 662 672 Cottonseed solvent oil 642 649 DHULIA Soyoil refined 690 692 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 690 694 JALNA Soyoil refined 693 695 NANDED Soyoil refined 692 693 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 693, Baramati - 692, Chalisgaon - 695, Pachora - 693, Parbhani - 700, Koosnoor - 693, Solapur - 695, Supa - 694, Sangli - 698. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 41,200-41,800 42,200-41,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 42,200 Akola -41,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,200, Hingoli - 42,300, Jalna - 42,600, Koosnoor - 42,500, Latur - 42,700, Nanded - 42,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 43,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 43,400 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.3 degree Celsius (108.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 26.7 degree Celsius (80.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *