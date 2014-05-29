Nagpur, May 29 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices moved down
at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global
trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported
downward trend. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh edible
oil also affected sentiment, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed,
castor and coconut KP oil quoted static in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil here because of good overseas arrival.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here on subdued demand from local traders amid good stock
position in ready position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed
up again on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from
producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
prices and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices, according
to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 38,000-45,000 39,000-44,700 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 38,100-45,100 39,100-44,800 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 46,500-47,000 46,500-47,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 150 36,700-44,700
Amravati 100 37,000-44,200
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 36,300-44,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 36,700-44,900
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 45,200, Hingoli - 45,700, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 44,400, Malkapur - 45,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 45,000,
Washim - 44,800, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,500-6,700
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 682 685
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 642 646
Cottonseed refined 660 670
Cottonseed solvent 642 652
Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360
Sunflower oil refined 780 780
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,650 2,650
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 678 681
Soyoil Solvent 637 640
Cottonseed refined 660 670
Cottonseed solvent 640 650
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 680 682
Soyoil Solvent 640 644
Cottonseed refined oil 662 672
Cottonseed solvent oil 642 649
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 690 692
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
690 694
JALNA
Soyoil refined
693 695
NANDED
Soyoil refined 692 693
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 693,
Baramati - 692, Chalisgaon - 695, Pachora - 693, Parbhani - 700,
Koosnoor - 693, Solapur - 695, Supa - 694, Sangli - 698.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 41,200-41,800 42,200-41,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 42,200
Akola -41,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,200, Hingoli - 42,300,
Jalna - 42,600, Koosnoor - 42,500, Latur - 42,700, Nanded - 42,900,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 43,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 43,400
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 42.3 degree Celsius (108.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
26.7 degree Celsius (80.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 0.0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 27 degree
Celsius respectively.
