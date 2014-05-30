Nagpur, May 30 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market
also affected sentiment, sources said Friday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed,
castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today reported steady in weak trading activity here.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed
weak tendency on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Easy condition in
soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, downward trend on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, according
to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 37,000-44,250 38,000-45,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 37,100-44,350 38,100-45,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 46,500-47,000 46,500-47,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 36,500-44,000
Amravati 100 37,000-43,700
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 36,100-44,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 36,400-43,900
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 45,000, Hingoli - 44,900, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 44,400, Malkapur - 44,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 45,000,
Washim - 44,600, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya 10 6,400-6,700 6,500-6,700
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 682 683
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 639 642
Cottonseed refined 660 660
Cottonseed solvent 642 642
Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360
Sunflower oil refined 780 780
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,650 2,650
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 677 680
Soyoil Solvent 635 639
Cottonseed refined 660 660
Cottonseed solvent 640 640
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 678 681
Soyoil Solvent 638 640
Cottonseed refined oil 662 662
Cottonseed solvent oil 642 642
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 688 691
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
689 693
JALNA
Soyoil refined
691 694
NANDED
Soyoil refined 690 692
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 691,
Baramati - 690, Chalisgaon - 693, Pachora - 691, Parbhani - 697,
Koosnoor - 691, Solapur - 693, Supa - 692, Sangli - 696.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 41,200-41,800 42,200-41,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 42,200
Akola -41,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,200, Hingoli - 42,300,
Jalna - 42,600, Koosnoor - 42,500, Latur - 42,700, Nanded - 42,900,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 43,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 43,400
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 45.2 degree Celsius (113.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
28.2 degree Celsius (82.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 0.0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 46 and 29 degree
Celsius respectively.
