Nagpur, May 30 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market also affected sentiment, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported steady in weak trading activity here. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Easy condition in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, downward trend on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 37,000-44,250 38,000-45,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 37,100-44,350 38,100-45,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 46,500-47,000 46,500-47,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 36,500-44,000 Amravati 100 37,000-43,700 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 36,100-44,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 36,400-43,900 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 45,000, Hingoli - 44,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 44,400, Malkapur - 44,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 45,000, Washim - 44,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya 10 6,400-6,700 6,500-6,700 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 682 683 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 639 642 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 642 642 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,650 2,650 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 677 680 Soyoil Solvent 635 639 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 AKOLA Soyoil refined 678 681 Soyoil Solvent 638 640 Cottonseed refined oil 662 662 Cottonseed solvent oil 642 642 DHULIA Soyoil refined 688 691 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 689 693 JALNA Soyoil refined 691 694 NANDED Soyoil refined 690 692 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 691, Baramati - 690, Chalisgaon - 693, Pachora - 691, Parbhani - 697, Koosnoor - 691, Solapur - 693, Supa - 692, Sangli - 696. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 41,200-41,800 42,200-41,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 42,200 Akola -41,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,200, Hingoli - 42,300, Jalna - 42,600, Koosnoor - 42,500, Latur - 42,700, Nanded - 42,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 43,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 43,400 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 45.2 degree Celsius (113.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 28.2 degree Celsius (82.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 46 and 29 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *