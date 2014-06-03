Nagpur, June 3 Select edible oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported weak. Downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined and sunflower refined oil today opened on weak note on poor buying support from local traders amid increased supply from producing regions like Marathwada and Gujarath. * Soyabean, cottonseed, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect easy condition in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here in absence of buyers amid good availability of stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. No takers to soybean oil & soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and fresh fall in overseas soyabean prices also pulled down prices in limited deals, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 37,000-44,500 37,300-44,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 37,100-44,600 37,400-44,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 46,000-46,500 46,000-46,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 36,700-44,200 Amravati 100 37,000-43,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 36,400-44,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 36,700-44,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 45,000, Hingoli - 44,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 44,400, Malkapur - 44,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 44,800, Washim - 44,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,700 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 675 675 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 635 635 Cottonseed refined 655 655 Cottonseed solvent 635 635 Groundnut oil (loose) 790 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 770 780 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,650 2,650 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 670 670 Soyoil Solvent 630 630 Cottonseed refined 655 655 Cottonseed solvent 635 639 AKOLA Soyoil refined 672 672 Soyoil Solvent 632 632 Cottonseed refined oil 657 657 Cottonseed solvent oil 637 637 DHULIA Soyoil refined 681 681 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 681 681 JALNA Soyoil refined 684 684 NANDED Soyoil refined 682 682 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 684, Baramati - 683, Chalisgaon - 686, Pachora - 689, Parbhani - 695, Koosnoor - 685, Solapur - 686, Supa - 689, Sangli - 687. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 41,100-41,700 41,100-41,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 42,100 Akola -41,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,000, Hingoli - 42,300, Jalna - 42,200, Koosnoor - 42,400, Latur - 42,600, Nanded - 42,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 42,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 43,100 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 44.6 degree Celsius (112.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 26.9 degree Celsius (80.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 44 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *