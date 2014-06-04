Nagpur, June 4 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market and downward trend on NCDEX also affected sentiment, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil. SOYMEAL * Prices today firmed up here on renewed demand from local traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) suffered heavily here on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Reports about timely monsoon in this season, downward trend in soyabean oil, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and sharp fall on NCDEX also pulled down this oilseed weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 37,000-40,500 37,300-41,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 37,100-40,600 37,400-42,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 46,000-46,500 46,000-46,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 36,700-42,200 Amravati 100 37,000-42,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 36,400-41,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 36,700-41,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,000, Hingoli - 42,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,400, Malkapur - 42,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,800, Washim - 43,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,700 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 672 675 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 632 635 Cottonseed refined 655 655 Cottonseed solvent 635 635 Groundnut oil (loose) 790 790 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,350 Sunflower oil refined 770 770 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,650 2,650 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 668 670 Soyoil Solvent 628 630 Cottonseed refined 655 655 Cottonseed solvent 635 639 AKOLA Soyoil refined 671 674 Soyoil Solvent 630 632 Cottonseed refined oil 657 657 Cottonseed solvent oil 637 637 DHULIA Soyoil refined 679 681 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 680 683 JALNA Soyoil refined 682 685 NANDED Soyoil refined 681 683 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 681, Baramati - 680, Chalisgaon - 683, Pachora - 685, Parbhani - 695, Koosnoor - 682, Solapur - 683, Supa - 686, Sangli - 684. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 41,400-42,000 41,100-41,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 42,400 Akola -41,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,300, Hingoli - 42,600, Jalna - 42,400, Koosnoor - 42,700, Latur - 42,800, Nanded - 42,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 43,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 43,400 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.4 degree Celsius (108.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 26.9 degree Celsius (80.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 69 per cent, lowest - 27 per cent. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *