Nagpur, June 6 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market also affected sentiment, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) declined sharply on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX, downward trend in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and weak trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pushed down this oilseed here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 35,000-40,500 36,000-41,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 36,100-40,600 31,400-41,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 45,500-46,000 46,000-46,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 35,100-41,200 Amravati 100 35,500-40,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 36,000-41,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 36,300-41,000 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,500, Hingoli - 42,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,400, Malkapur - 41,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 42,400, Washim - 43,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,700 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 675 678 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 634 637 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 790 790 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,350 Sunflower oil refined 770 770 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,650 2,650 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 671 673 Soyoil Solvent 630 633 Cottonseed refined 658 658 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 AKOLA Soyoil refined 672 673 Soyoil Solvent 631 633 Cottonseed refined oil 660 660 Cottonseed solvent oil 640 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 684 681 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 683 686 JALNA Soyoil refined 684 685 NANDED Soyoil refined 685 687 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 683, Baramati - 682, Chalisgaon - 685, Pachora - 686, Parbhani - 690, Koosnoor - 685, Solapur - 685, Supa - 687, Sangli - 688. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 41,400-42,000 41,400-42,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 42,400 Akola -41,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,300, Hingoli - 42,600, Jalna - 42,400, Koosnoor - 42,700, Latur - 42,800, Nanded - 42,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 43,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 43,400 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 45.2 degree Celsius (113.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 27.9 degree Celsius (82.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 29 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * Nagpur Foodgrain Prices - APMC & Open Market-June 6 Nagpur, June 6 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on poor buying support from local millers amid good supply from producing regions. Reports about timely monsoon in this season, easy condition on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * *