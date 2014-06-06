Nagpur, June 6 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market
also affected sentiment, sources said Friday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed,
castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample
stock in ready position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
declined sharply on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality
arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX, downward trend in soyabean oil, no takers to
soymeal and weak trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pushed down this
oilseed here, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 35,000-40,500 36,000-41,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 36,100-40,600 31,400-41,500 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 45,500-46,000 46,000-46,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 35,100-41,200
Amravati 100 35,500-40,800
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 36,000-41,300
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 36,300-41,000
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,500, Hingoli - 42,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 41,400, Malkapur - 41,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 42,400,
Washim - 43,000, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,700
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 675 678
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 634 637
Cottonseed refined 660 660
Cottonseed solvent 640 640
Groundnut oil (loose) 790 790
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,350
Sunflower oil refined 770 770
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,650 2,650
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 671 673
Soyoil Solvent 630 633
Cottonseed refined 658 658
Cottonseed solvent 640 640
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 672 673
Soyoil Solvent 631 633
Cottonseed refined oil 660 660
Cottonseed solvent oil 640 640
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 684 681
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
683 686
JALNA
Soyoil refined
684 685
NANDED
Soyoil refined 685 687
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 683,
Baramati - 682, Chalisgaon - 685, Pachora - 686, Parbhani - 690,
Koosnoor - 685, Solapur - 685, Supa - 687, Sangli - 688.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 41,400-42,000 41,400-42,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 42,400
Akola -41,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,300, Hingoli - 42,600,
Jalna - 42,400, Koosnoor - 42,700, Latur - 42,800, Nanded - 42,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 43,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 43,400
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 45.2 degree Celsius (113.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
27.9 degree Celsius (82.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 0.0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 29 degree
Celsius respectively.
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices - APMC & Open Market-June 6
Nagpur, June 6 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on poor buying support from local millers amid good
supply from producing regions. Reports about timely monsoon in this season, easy condition on
NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected sentiment, according to
sources.
