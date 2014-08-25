Nagpur, Aug 23 The slide in major edible oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Increased overseas arrival and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oil today opened on weak note on lack of demand from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. * On the other hand, coconut KP today touched to a record high on good festival season demand from local traders amid weak arrival from producing regions because of damage of coconut of crop. * Only groundnut oil quoted steady in thin trading activity and traders expect further fall in soyabean oil because of overseas pressure. SOYMEAL * Prices today nosedived here on lack of demand from local traders amid release of stock from stockists at higher level. Sharp fall in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed upward tendency on good demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Healthy hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also pushed up prices here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-39,000 30,000-38,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-39,100 30,100-38,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,500-39,000 38,500-39,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 30,500-38,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 30,300-38,700 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,200, Hingoli - 39,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,500, Malkapur - 40,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 39,900, Washim - 40,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya 10 9,500-10,000 9,000-9,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 642 649 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 602 608 Cottonseed refined 630 638 Cottonseed solvent 610 620 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,350 Sunflower oil refined 690 700 Linseed oil 760 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,370 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,850 2,825 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 640 646 Soyoil Solvent 599 606 Cottonseed refined 631 641 Cottonseed solvent 611 621 AKOLA Soyoil refined 642 650 Soyoil Solvent 600 610 Cottonseed refined oil 641 651 Cottonseed solvent oil 621 629 DHULIA Soyoil refined 652 656 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 650 655 JALNA Soyoil refined 651 660 NANDED Soyoil refined 653 660 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 652, Baramati - 655, Chalisgaon - 655, Pachora - 650, Parbhani - 648, Koosnoor - 652, Solapur - 650, Supa - 653, Sangli - 655. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 34,000-34,500 34,400-35,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,000 Akola -34,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,100, Hingoli - 35,300, Jalna - 35,100, Koosnoor - 35,000, Latur - 35,700, Nanded - 35,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,000 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.3 degree Celsius (92.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.0 degree Celsius (73.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - nil, lowest - nil. Rainfall : 53.6 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *