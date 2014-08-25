Nagpur, Aug 25 Barring a sharp fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity because of Pola festival. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market and downward trend on NCDEX also forced to pull down prices, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Trades expect further fall in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today suffered heavily here on poor demand from local traders amid profit- taking selling by stockists at higher level. Notable fall in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 631 640 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 590 600 Cottonseed refined 630 630 Cottonseed solvent 610 610 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,350 Sunflower oil refined 690 690 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,360 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,850 2,850 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 634 642 Soyoil Solvent 592 598 Cottonseed refined 631 631 Cottonseed solvent 611 611 AKOLA Soyoil refined 635 645 Soyoil Solvent 595 600 Cottonseed refined oil 641 641 Cottonseed solvent oil 621 621 DHULIA Soyoil refined 641 650 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 639 646 JALNA Soyoil refined 643 652 NANDED Soyoil refined 643 651 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 642, Baramati - 645, Chalisgaon - 645, Pachora - 640, Parbhani - 644, Koosnoor - 642, Solapur - 640, Supa - 643, Sangli - 645. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,500-34,000 34,000-34,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,500 Akola -33,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,600, Hingoli - 34,800, Jalna - 34,600, Koosnoor - 34,500, Latur - 35,200, Nanded - 34,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,500 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.9 degree Celsius (91.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.8 degree Celsius (74.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - nil, lowest - nil. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)