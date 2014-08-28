Nagpur, Aug 28 The rising trend in soyabean oil remained unabated for the second straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing festival season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as soya digam oil prices rose in America. Notable rise on NCDEX and increased demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils remained steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil here as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of buying support from local crushing plants. No takers to soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX, fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and increased supply from producing regions also pulled down prices in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,000-37,500 33,000-38,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,100-37,600 33,100-38,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,500-39,000 38,500-39,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 32,500-37,900 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 32,000-37,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,100, Hingoli - 38,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,100, Malkapur - 39,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 38,700, Washim - 39,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,500-10,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 635 632 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 593 590 Cottonseed refined 620 620 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,350 Sunflower oil refined 680 680 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,850 2,850 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 637 631 Soyoil Solvent 597 592 Cottonseed refined 621 621 Cottonseed solvent 600 600 AKOLA Soyoil refined 637 633 Soyoil Solvent 598 592 Cottonseed refined oil 621 621 Cottonseed solvent oil 601 604 DHULIA Soyoil refined 645 641 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 645 642 JALNA Soyoil refined 643 640 NANDED Soyoil refined 643 639 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 645, Baramati - 646, Chalisgaon - 646, Pachora - 642, Parbhani - 649, Koosnoor - 643, Solapur - 643, Supa - 645, Sangli - 647. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,500-34,000 33,500-34,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,500 Akola -33,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,600, Hingoli - 34,800, Jalna - 34,600, Koosnoor - 34,500, Latur - 35,200, Nanded - 35,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.1 degree Celsius (91.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.6 degree Celsius (74.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - nil, lowest - nil. Rainfall : 10.2 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN: Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in all over Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Friday, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.