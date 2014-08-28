Nagpur, Aug 28 The rising trend in soyabean oil remained unabated for the second
straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased
buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing festival season, amid a firm overseas trend.
Sentiment remained strong, as soya digam oil prices rose in America. Notable rise on NCDEX and
increased demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices, sources said Friday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed,
castor and coconut KP oils remained steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil here as overseas supply reported weak.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample
stock in ready position. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected
sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported down on lack of buying support from local crushing plants. No takers to
soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX, fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and
increased supply from producing regions also pulled down prices in weak trading
activity, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 33,000-37,500 33,000-38,200 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 33,100-37,600 33,100-38,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 38,500-39,000 38,500-39,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 32,500-37,900
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 32,000-37,200
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,100, Hingoli - 38,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 38,100, Malkapur - 39,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 38,700,
Washim - 39,100, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,500-10,300
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 635 632
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 593 590
Cottonseed refined 620 620
Cottonseed solvent 600 600
Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,350
Sunflower oil refined 680 680
Linseed oil 760 760
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,850 2,850
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 637 631
Soyoil Solvent 597 592
Cottonseed refined 621 621
Cottonseed solvent 600 600
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 637 633
Soyoil Solvent 598 592
Cottonseed refined oil 621 621
Cottonseed solvent oil 601 604
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 645 641
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
645 642
JALNA
Soyoil refined
643 640
NANDED
Soyoil refined 643 639
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 645,
Baramati - 646, Chalisgaon - 646, Pachora - 642, Parbhani - 649,
Koosnoor - 643, Solapur - 643, Supa - 645, Sangli - 647.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,500-34,000 33,500-34,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,500
Akola -33,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,600, Hingoli - 34,800,
Jalna - 34,600, Koosnoor - 34,500, Latur - 35,200, Nanded - 35,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 35,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,600
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.1 degree Celsius (91.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.6 degree Celsius (74.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - nil, lowest - nil.
Rainfall : 10.2 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 23
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
ATTN: Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in all over
Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Friday, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.